Mercato | Mercato – PSG: What should Mauricio Pochettino do for his future?

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 31, 2021 at 12:01 am by AD

Currently at PSG, Mauricio Pochettino would be in the sights of Manchester United and Tottenham, who would think of getting rid of their respective coaches, namely Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Nuno Espirito Santo. While PSG dreams of securing the services of Zinedine Zidane, what should Mauricio Pochettino do for his future?





As le10sport.com revealed to you exclusively, the upper echelons of PSG present at Doha dream of installing Zinedine Zidane on the Parisian bench in case of departure of Mauricio Pochettino. And that falls rather well, since the Argentinian coach would have several touches abroad, and in particular in Premier League. Firstly, Mauricio Pochettino would be in the crosshairs of Manchester United. While the results ofOle Gunnar Solskjaer have left much to be desired since the start of the season, Red devils would think about getting rid of it and would hope to see Mauricio Pochettino take over.

Stay at PSG or return to the Premier League?

On the other hand, Tottenham would also consider hiring the services of Mauricio Pochettino. According to the latest indiscretions of the London Evening Standard , the Spurs would be excited about the idea of ​​repatriating the current coach from PSG To London.

But what do you think should do Mauricio Pochettino for his future?