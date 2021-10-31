Mercato | Mercato – Real Madrid: Eden Hazard has made a sensational decision for his future!

Foot – Mercato – Real Madrid

Posted on October 30, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. by Amadou Diawara

In great difficulty at Real Madrid since his signing, Eden Hazard should be pushed to the exit from the next transfer window. Moreover, Real Madrid have already received an offer of nearly € 50m, plus bonus, from Newcastle for the transfer of the Belgian international. And while Florentino Pérez would have accepted this proposal, it was Eden Hazard who would have flipped the operation, because he would have no intention of joining the Magpies.





Sparkling under the colors of Chelsea, Eden Hazard caught the eye of real Madrid a few seasons ago. And after several unsuccessful attempts, the merengue club finally managed to afford the services of the Belgian international in the summer of 2019. However, the stay ofEden Hazard to real Madrid is not going at all as he would have hoped. Indeed, the former striker of Blues multiplies the physical glitches and fails to evolve at its highest level when it is on the field. A situation that could cause his departure in the very near future. Indeed, the direction of real Madrid More and more questions would be asked about Eden Hazard’s future, and she would even consider getting rid of him as soon as the next transfer window. Besides, Carlo Ancelotti did not close the door to a departure of his number 7 when asked about the subject at a press conference. “If Eden Hazard asks to leave this winter? Never during my coaching career have I forced a player who wanted to leave to stay. But in my opinion, this is not the case with anyone today ” , told Carlo Ancelotti, the coach of Real Madrid, this Friday.

Eden Hazard reportedly refused to sign at Newcastle