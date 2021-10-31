Mercato: Real Madrid has resumed its flirting plan with Mbappé!

Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid: the complete list of Merengues

Real Madrid have absolutely not let go of Kylian Mbappé. The strategy of the Spanish club was now to no longer mention the name of the PSG striker to no longer anger the leaders of the club in the capital. But we must believe that it is stronger than him.

Vinicus Junior, author of a saving double on Saturday in Elche (2-1), thus set foot in the dish by evoking his admiration for the world champion 2018. And the Brazilian crack did not go dead hand. .

“All the players would like to evolve with Mbappé, he declared in Esporte Interativo. He is a very great player, like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi before him. He embodies the new generation that is arriving and will settle in for the next few years. »At Real Madrid?

Vinicius Jr: “Every player wants to play with Kylian Mbappé. He’s a great player, like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. “ (Esporte Interativo) pic.twitter.com/ELxFJNYe3C

– Football News (@ActuFoot_) October 31, 2021