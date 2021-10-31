Mercedes GLE shows the limits of the 48V hybrid

Sun 10/31/2021 – When more tension is needed …

When we think of a hybrid car, we always think of the Toyota Prius first, and we are right. After more than 20 years on the market, the Japanese sedan remains the archetype of hybrid technology, formidably efficient, and renowned worldwide for its smoothness and reliability. In Europe, however, it is another technology that is popular with manufacturers. Light hybridization with a 48 Volt system. It’s clearly inferior technology, no doubt about it. In a small car, however, when it is well integrated and optimized as in a Ford Puma, light hybridization is effective, and allows very substantial savings in use.

But it’s significantly less efficient when you add a 48 V hybridization to a large 2-ton SUV, as Mercedes has just done on its GLE 300d 4Matic. This car uses Mercedes’ most powerful 4-cylinder diesel engine (OM 654 M), a 2-liter 4-cylinder with 272 hp, to which a second-generation starter-alternator has been added, with a power of 22 hp. The emission control system of this diesel is also particularly sophisticated, with 2 catalytic converters, each with their own AdBlue injection, to guarantee good efficiency whatever the engine speed.

But in this heavy vehicle, there can be no miracle, and the official average consumption is 6.1 l / 100 km, with CO2 emissions of 160 g / km. These values ​​are for the best version. At worst, with the big tires and all the options that add weight, the values ​​are 7.5 l / 100 km with emissions of 195 g / km of CO2. This is certainly not bad for a large 4×4 capable of going from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.8 seconds. But a full-hybrid would consume much less. It is unfortunate that Mercedes does not offer this option below its plug-in hybrid GLE 350. Fortunately for the latter, it only costs € 2,500 more.





In the absence of a Prius-type hybrid, do you prefer 48V or rechargeable?

