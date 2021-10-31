Michel Drucker balances on the criticisms received when he supported Cyril Hanouna in his beginnings (VIDEO)

Michel Drucker is one of Cyril Hanouna’s close friends. A friendship that has often earned him some criticism, as he explained this October 31 in Vivement Dimanche.
If he was able to acquire notoriety through the sassy editorial line of his talk show on C8, Do not touch My TV, in recent years, Cyril Hanouna displays other ambitions. On the channel, the host has developed a more serious concept, Balance Your Post. A program in which he regularly receives political actors. In his book co-written with Christophe Barbier, What the French told me, the host puts one more foot in the political world. On the TV side too, its ambitions are becoming clearer, since a program for the 2022 presidential election is in the works.
Michel Drucker and Cyril Hanouna, a long-standing friendship
“For now it’s going well, we’re going to do a great show. And it’s true that we haven’t had any refusals for the moment“said Cyril Hanouna to Michel drucker, this October 31 in Roll on Sunday. The perfect place to go back on his change of course, since the two entertainers have been friends for a long time. “I saw him reach fame. He always asked me for advice. Today, it is for him that we watch TPMP. Finally, he does a real stand up every night, without a net. Since Dechavanne, I have never seen such a fast animator. Hanouna, it’s Lucky Luke “ declared Michel Drucker about Cyril Hanouna in 2019. A laudatory speech that the illustrious host continues to decline as soon as he has the opportunity. As was the case on the set of Roll on Sunday.
Support that has not passed
Indeed, Michel Drucker remembered difficult beginnings of Cyril Hanouna, and his crossing of the desert: “Things have happened in your life for 10, 12 years. Me when I met you 15, 20 years ago (…) You were waiting for glory. You wanted to do a one-man show and you weren’t very good. Finally the one-man show, you’ve been doing it every day for 12 years, live.“For his part, the star host of C8 does not forget the tremendous support he received:”It’s true that Michel has always been there for me, he always supported me, even when no one wanted me …“A support which has nevertheless earned Michel Drucker many criticisms, as he himself recalled:”I got yelled at a lot! They would say to me: ‘What do you think of him as a clown? He is vulgar, he sucks … ‘“he let go in front of Cyril Hanouna. And to conclude:”There you have it, we must never insult the future in our professions!“