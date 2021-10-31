Michou declares his love for Elsa Bois… to trap her at the Z Event!

During the Z Event, Michou tried to trap Elsa Bois, his partner in Dance with the stars. The YouTuber had to make the dancer believe that he had feelings for her. The outcome of the gag is surprising to say the least!
Even if the tango and the quickstep have (almost) no secrets for him, Michou remains much more at ease behind his computer screen than on the floor of Dance with the stars. Between two TF1 competition bonuses, the youtubeur resumes its activities and prepares videos for its 6.6 million subscribers on the platform. This weekend was an event that he could not miss: the Z Event. The large-scale charity marathon collects millions of euros for associations each year. After collecting 5.7 million euros in donations last year for Amnesty International, 52 French streamers are mobilizing this time for Action Against Hunger. During these three days of live on Twitch, the stars of the platform compete in originality to try to raise funds. Between challenges and challenge of the impossible, Michou played the game this Saturday, October 30. He had promised: if he reached 1,000 euros in donations, the young man had to trap his partner in Dance with the stars, Elsa Bois, to make him believe that he has feelings for her!
“It’s complicated to be far from you”
The budding dancer and his partner are very close in the TF1 show. So close that Internet users imagine a budding romance between them. Ready to do anything to raise funds, the young man of 20 will accept the challenge of his community and pick up his phone to try to trap his partner: “I realized that by taking the distance, it’s complicated to be far from you. In the dance I feel things for you“, he launches to Elsa Bois, struggling to hold back a giggle.”What bullshit you tell me“, replied the young woman, hilarious.”No, but it’s the truth. I think I have feelings!“, persists the YouTuber, determined to make his partner fall into the trap.”No, but what do we dance! For me it’s just dance! You made me some floppy disks but this one is not bad!“, concludes the young woman in a relationship with a certain Adrien. Wanting to play a joke on Elsa, Michou finds himself dressed for the winter!
“I’m a bit disappointed”
After hanging up, the young YouTuber has fun with the rake he caught in front of several thousand Internet users. However, he will take the opportunity to make a point: “It’s just dancing, at least now you know it!“, he launches, eager to answer the rumors concerning him. But the story does not end there. A few minutes later, Michou takes his phone back in order to reveal the deception to his partner: “Maybe I’ve been teasing you for a while”, he admits to her. “It’s not good to play with my nerves like that (…) I admit that, suddenly, I’m a little disappointed“, he then launches the enigmatic young woman. This last sentence leaves the expert of Fortnite voiceless ! Humor or sincerity, the mystery remains intact …