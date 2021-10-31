more eligible employees, who can benefit?

With the increase in the minimum wage, the exceptional purchasing power bonus paid by companies concerns more employees

More employees are becoming eligible for the Macron bonus, a mechanical consequence of the revaluation of the minimum wage on October 1. The government site service-public.fr explained how it worked on October 27.

This so-called “Macron” premium allows employers to pay employees earning less than three times the minimum wage a premium exempt from tax and social contributions. In 2021, it notably benefits “second line” workers particularly involved during the coronavirus health crisis. Due to the increase in the minimum wage on October 1, 2021, more employees can now benefit from the exceptional purchasing power bonus.

This exceptional bonus, launched in 2018 after the yellow vests crisis, is exempt from taxes as well as social contributions and contributions.





Tax-free

Companies, which can pay it until March 31, 2022 – because it is not compulsory – must provide it to employees whose remuneration is less than three times the amount of the minimum wage (over the 12 months preceding its payment). . That is to say, it now concerns employees who earn a maximum of 4,768.41 euros, against 4,631.74 euros previously. In 2020, the Macron bonus had been received by six million employees.

In order for so-called “second-line” workers to benefit as a priority from this bonus, the ceiling may be raised to 2,000 euros “if the company or the branch formally commit to actions to promote these workers (agreement of method at the level of the branch or the company committing to undertake actions in this direction) ”, according to the ministry.

The ceiling of 2,000 euros may also benefit employees whose company is covered by a profit-sharing agreement in force.