More employees will be eligible for the Macron bonus thanks to the increase in the minimum wage

This bonus of 1000 euros tax-free aimed at strengthening the purchasing power of employees has been renewed this year.

Created in 2018 following the yellow vests crisis, “the Macron bonus” allows companies to pay up to 1000 euros to their employees without any social or tax charge, or even 2000 euros in the event of a profit-sharing agreement or for workers on the “second line”, particularly involved during the health crisis.

Renewed this year, this bonus should affect more employees. Indeed, if it is always reserved for workers earning less than three times the minimum wage over the 12 months preceding its payment, the increase in the minimum wage of 2.2% on October 1, 2021 will automatically broaden its scope.





6 million employees affected last year

As the Service-public.fr website reports, employees who earn a maximum of 4,768.41 euros, against 4,631.74 euros previously, are now eligible for the purchasing power bonus also called PEPA.

It should be remembered, however, that it is the companies that decide whether or not to pay this bonus and this payment is not compulsory. For those who have chosen to do so, payment must take place before March 31st.

Nearly 5 million employees received this bonus in 2019 and more than 6 million in 2020.