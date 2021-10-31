more than 20 dead during police operation against organized crime

Two farms in Minas Gerais state suspected of harboring a gang of bank robbers were attacked by military police, in which at least 20 criminals were killed

More than 20 people suspected of being members of a criminal gang specializing in bank robberies were killed on Sunday during a police operation in the state of Minas Gerais, in southeastern Brazil, a source said. policewoman. “According to preliminary information we have at the moment, more than 20 criminals have died,” said this source from the federal traffic police.

The press, it has been at least 25 dead in these attacks.

The operation, organized jointly with the military police, took place in Varginha commune. Security forces broke into two farms where “members of a criminal organization specializing in bank robberies and ATMs” were preparing to attack several bank branches in the city.





In one of the properties, the exchanges of fire with the police left “18 dead” and the assault of the second building made several other fatal victims, detailed the police source, specifying that there was no victims among the police.

Deadly attacks

A large quantity of weapons (rifles, grenades, ammunition…), bulletproof vests and several stolen vehicles were seized during the operation.

Several thefts using the same mode of action as that planned by the gang attacked on Sunday have taken place in recent years in Brazil: careful planning, heavy weapons and targeting medium-sized cities ensuring both significant loot in the chests. banks and an easier flight than in the big cities.

In August, heavily armed robbers spread terror in downtown Araçatuba, a city of 200,000 inhabitants in the state of Sao Paulo, using drones, explosives and positioning hostages on the roofs of their homes. cars to protect their escape, an attack that left three dead.