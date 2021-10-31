Morocco. The British Chariot Oil & Gas has found a “buyer for gas” for its Anchovy field

The British exploration company Chariot Oil & Gas has just announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation with a leading international energy group, which covers the main terms of the purchase of the gas to be produced. on the Anchovy perimeter, located off Larache, in northern Morocco.

In a statement, the British exploration company said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with a “leading international energy group”. “The memorandum of understanding concerns the key terms of the gas purchase and the partnership between the parties with regard to the development of anchovy gas within the framework of the Lixus permit, off the coast of Morocco”, indicated the same. source.

In detail, the key terms of the agreement relate, according to the British company, to a daily volume of nearly 40 million cubic feet of gas, for a maximum duration of 20 years. The principle of payment has been retained to help Chariot Oil & Gas to continue the development of its project, in the event of difficulties of its partner.

In addition, “an agreed framework process has started to establish a long-term partnership”. Chariot Oil & Gas, which keeps secret the identity of the potential buyer, specifies that “the parties will advance discussions with a view to signing final agreements for the implementation of Anchovy gas development with a final targeted investment decision in 2022 and gas production in 2024 ”. “I am very happy to announce this Memorandum of Understanding on the sale of gas and the partnership. With the recent high international gas prices, this agreement clearly demonstrates that there is significant demand to support the development of Anchovy gas. It will accelerate the development of this value-creating gas project, for the benefit of all stakeholders, ”said Adonis Pouroulis, interim CEO of Chariot.

As a reminder, the Anchovy wells are part of the Lixus Offshore license, held 75% by Chariot Oil & Gas and 25% by the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM) and which covers an area of ​​approximately 2 390 km2, with water depths ranging from the coastline to 850 meters. It should also be noted that previous studies have shown that the perimeter located in the Moroccan sea is home to more than a trillion cubic feet of natural gas.