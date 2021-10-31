Multiplex Ligue 1 live: Bordeaux and Rennes get back together

Montpellier 2-0 Nantes
Wahi thinks he will score MHSC’s third goal, but the forward is flagged offside.
Montpellier 2-0 Nantes
MHSC saves time by attempting a free kick combination. The Montpellier residents are quietly spinning the ball.
Troyes 2-2 Rennes: Terrier improves Rennes domination!
Dominating for a long time, the Rennais punished the Trojans thanks to Martin Terrier, who was very successful in deceiving Gauthier Gallon.
Bordeaux 2-2 Reims: Briand equalizes for Bordeaux!
The veteran allows the Girondins to come back thanks to a 101st goal in Ligue 1. Coaching winning for Petkovic.
Strasbourg 4-0 Lorient
Racing confirms that the Meinau has been impregnable since the start of the season, with a 4th success in 5 home games.
Bordeaux 1-2 Reims: Adli relaunches the Girondins!
The Bordeaux midfielder rolls his right foot shot perfectly into Rajkovic’s small net!
Montpellier 2-0 Nantes
Téji Savanier finds the bar on a new free kick near the surface!
Bordeaux 0-2 Reims
The Bordelais are stunned after the second goal in Reims. Vladimir Petkovic launches Jimmy Briand to try to save the furniture.
Montpellier 2-0 Nantes: Wahi makes the break!
A few seconds after his entry, Wahi once again punished Alban Lafont with a beautiful cross strike.
Bordeaux 0-2 Reims: Locko sinks the Girondins
Entered into play a few minutes ago, the Rémois only takes a handful of minutes to make the break for Reims. His first goal in Ligue 1.
Strasbourg 4-0 Lorient: Thomasson takes part in the party
The Strasbourg midfielder scores his team’s fourth goal after a deflection from Sissoko!
Montpellier 1-0 Nantes: Mollet punishes the Nantes people!
Largely domineering, the Nantes are surprised by the duo Mollet-Savanier, the first perfectly resuming a strike from the second.
Troyes 2-1 Rennes
The Rennes push to come back against the Trojans cornered in defense. ESTAC leaves the ball and tries to contain the waves.
Bordeaux 0-1 Reims
The Bordelais seem to be doing better since the changes made at the break. Sekou Mara is now positioned in the axis of the Gironde attack.
Strasbourg 3-0 Lorient
The Lorientais are still having as much difficulty in obtaining opportunities to try to return to the score.
Troyes 2-1 Rennes
Renaud Ripart misses the break for ESTAC.
Montpellier 0-0 Nantes
Kolo Muani missed a huge opportunity against Omlin, who had returned the ball to Nantes on a bad clearance.
Troyes 2-1 Rennes
On a new free kick from Bourigeaud, Aguerd is too short to resume.
Bordeaux 0-0 Reims
Three Bordeaux changes made at half-time by Vladimir Petkovic, furious with the first period of his men.
Troyes 2-1 Rennes
Big return of Giraudon in his area in front of Laborde, while Rennes were in number in the area.
Here we go again !
The kick-off is given at La Mosson, the only lawn where there was no goal this afternoon, but a lot of cards.
Strasbourg 3-0 Lorient: the double for Diallo
The Lorientais are not there. On a ball badly cleared by the defense, Diallo arms his recovery at the entrance to the area and deceives Nardi!
Montpellier 0-0 Nantes
Téji Savanier tries his luck on a new free kick, but the ball is rejected by Alban Lafont.
Troyes 2-1 Rennes
Les Troyens knew how to manage their strong time perfectly to overthrow the Rennes, however well launched by Aguerd.
Montpellier 0-0 Nantes
The only goalless stadium, the Mosson is however the scene of many opportunities, but no goal was scored in this hasty meeting.
Troyes 2-1 Rennes: Dingomé reverse Rennes!
Four minutes after playing the passer, Dingomé feigned in the box before concluding with his left foot!
Strasbourg 2-0 Lorient: Diallo doubles the stake!
After Ajorque, it is Diallo who takes advantage of a ball poorly managed by Nardi to double the stake!
Troyes 1-1 Rennes: Rami equalizes!
The world champion perfectly cuts a corner from Dingomé!
Bordeaux 0-1 Reims: Ekitiké unlocks the Reims counter!
Ekitiké extends a free kick from Flips with the knee! This is the fourth goal of the young Reims.
Bordeaux 0-0 Reims
The guards are at work. While Costil was decisive in front of Ekitike, Rajkovic responded with a firm hand against Dilrosun.
Montpellier 0-0 Nantes
The two teams have been split in half since the start of the game. The circles touch very few balloons.
Troyes 0-1 Rennes
ESTAC begins to win a few duels after a difficult start to the game. Sulemana is the first Rennes player to be warned after a big foul on Salmier.
Strasbourg 1-0 Lorient: Ajorque releases Meinau!
Ludovic Ajorque takes advantage of a delivery of the head of Diallo to lob Nardi also of the head!
Montpellier 0-0 Nantes
The Montpellier residents are starting to take their heads out of the water with two attempts, but still not on target.
Bordeaux 0-0 Reims
Fransergio tries from afar, but his strike flees Rajkovic’s frame.
Opposite, Reims is trying to break through the Bordeaux lock, which has conceded 58 in 32 games in 2021.
Strasbourg 0-0 Lorient
Lorient takes advantage of the cons to chain the big situations but the Hakes do not find the fault. For its part, Racing tries to react on a long shot from Sissoko, once again out of target.
Troyes 0-1 Rennes
Benjamin Bourigeaud tries an outside strike with his foot but Gauthier Gallon makes the necessary save.
Montpellier 0-0 Nantes
Despite a few attempts on set pieces, Montpellier is dominated by Nantes who do not take advantage of the defensive largesse of the defense of the MHSC.
Strasbourg 0-0 Lorient
Terem Moffi misses the inevitable! Leaving at the limit of the offside, the Lorient striker finds himself alone against Sels, dribbles the Strasbourg goalkeeper but misses his shot while the goal was wide open!
Troyes 0-1 Rennes
Aguerd does not go far from the double! The defender is once again found by Bourigeaud on a corner but he cannot adjust his head.
Strasbourg 0-0 Lorient
Boisgard tries to find his teammates on a free kick, but a foul is reported for the Strasbourg.
Bordeaux 0-0 Reims
Ricardo Mangas tries a first strike for the Bordelais, countered by the Reims defense.
Troyes 0-1 Rennes: Aguerd opens the scoring!
Nayef Aguerd perfectly heads a corner from Bourigeaud to open the scoring! 2nd goal of the season for the Rennes defender.
Troyes 0-0 Rennes
The Rennais are well in place, but are exposed to the Trojan counters, which notably led to an opportunity for Ripart, a few moments after a missed opportunity on the part of Martin Terrier.
Strasbourg 0-0 Lorient
Strasbourg domination at the start of the game, with a first strike from Diallo, who missed it.
Montpellier 0-0 Nantes
Pereira de Sa’s strike grazes Omlin’s post!
Montpellier 0-0 Nantes
Big start of the Canaries, who sit in front of the goals of the MHSC. But still no opportunity to put in their mouths.
Troyes 0-0 Rennes
The first duel between Adil Rami and Gaëtan Laborde is won by the Trojan defender, holder for the first time in the ESTAC jersey.
The kick is given !
Let’s go for the four multiplex matches!
Ask for the program!
On the menu of this multiplex: Bordeaux-Reims, Strasbourg-Lorient, Montpellier-Nantes and Troyes-Rennes.
Hello everyone !
Welcome to RMC Sport to follow live and in full the multiplex of the 12th day of Ligue 1. Kicks off are scheduled at 3pm.