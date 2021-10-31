“Munch”, “Koh-Lanta” and Céline Dion… A glance in the retro TV of the week

Beware of spoilers… We’re talking about television here. From reality TV to the news 13 hours via the regional thrillers of France 3, 20 minutes – and, above all, the incredible editorial team of the “Retro TV” column (made up of one person) – scrutinizes everything that happens on the small screen. But if, you know, this box that comes alive and that young people use to watch YouTube! Every Saturday, this is where you will find our favorites (or not), all the crisp news and indiscretions of the week. Come on, do we take a look at the TV news?

The number of the week

She is back to try to thwart the bad tricks. Me Gabrielle Munchovski, played by Isabelle Nanty, pleads again in court in the fourth season of Munch, broadcast since October 21. The kickoff given last week attracted 4.4 million fans, a score down by 600,000 compared to the previous season, launched in January 2020. However, the TF1 series makes up for it with the replay that offers To Munch 600,000 additional viewers.

Flash info

Do you think you ran into Denis Brogniart in the street two days ago? You will probably have to make an appointment with the ophthalmologist. The host flew away from France several weeks ago to shoot the next season of Koh Lanta. If his landing place remains secret, we know that the production of the show did not return to French Polynesia, where the seasons of the Secret weapons and of The legend. This time, we’re heading to Asia, according to a hashtag subtly placed by Denis Brogniart on one of his last Instagram posts.

The instant zapping

He wasn’t “in top” shape and he’ll probably never be on top of the charts either. Friday, Mohamed Bouhafsi was hypnotized by Messmer, invited by Anne-Élisabeth Lemoine in C to You. Obviously very receptive, the journalist and columnist was summoned by the artist to play a character, that of a rock star.





“You like to play the piano, you are in front of a crowd of ten people around a table and you want to impress them”, launches Messmer who then asks Mohamed Bouhafsi to play like a great pianist. The smile was there, unlike the accuracy of the notes and his voice. “It had the same effect on me as at the show I had seen, a little down afterwards for a few minutes,” said the columnist on Twitter a few hours after the fact.

The “popcorn” info

On Wednesday, Théo Curin arrived on the film sets of More beautiful life. The Paralympic swimmer and young actor, notably seen in the series Cloakrooms on France 2, will soon appear in the daily soap opera. He will play the role of Hugo, 17, the eldest of a family of four children who returns after twenty years of absence and travels around the world, determined to settle for good at the Mistral.

We knew David against Goliath, we could have seen Celine against Celine. This week, W9 and TMC each announced to air a documentary about Celine Dion: Celine forever for the M6 ​​group channel and One voice, one destiny for the TF1 group channel. The problem ? Both programs were broadcast at the same time, on the evening of November 16. However, “in the clear interest of viewers and in agreement with TMC”, W9 has withdrawn from the race and will feature a documentary about Harry and Meghan that evening.

“My darling”, the competition will be tough! On November 15, Cristina Cordula will give the start of a special “Public Vote” week for Shopping queens on M6. For free, viewers will be able to note the look of the candidate of the day during her parade. And the pressure is great since their score will count as much as those of Cristina and the other participants. The final classification will be given during the final on November 19.