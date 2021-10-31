Muriel Robin makes heartbreaking confidences about her discomfort (VIDEO)

Muriel Robin is open hearted. This Saturday, October 30, on the antenna of Europe 1, the 66-year-old actress confided with great frankness on the discomfort that has always plagued her: depression. During an interview in the show There is not only one life in the life, the actress described in her own way her illness, linked according to her to her hypersensitivity, and the role played by success , “an ointment”. “When we put on an ointment, it gets better. But the sore is always underneath. And when the sore comes from early childhood, everyone can understand it well, the ointment that is the public gives respite but does not cure not “, she explained to Isabelle Morizet’s microphone, while specifying that she could not do without. “I can’t live without antidepressants,” she revealed.





To alleviate her depression, Muriel Robin will have to stay on treatment for life. However, she assures him: “I feel normal. It’s the others that I find weird.” His hypersensitivity, the trigger for his depression, is all the more solicited by the torments of the world. “I find it weird that we can live by typing everything that is horrible on this planet. I tried to do without the antidepressants, but it does not work. It does not work anymore”, admitted the comedian and director, on the bill for the psychological thriller Doutes sur Arte on November 5th. His partner, Anne Le Nen, asked him to continue taking these drugs because without them, Muriel (…)

Read more on the Télé-Loisirs website

Cyril Féraud is back on France 2 with Spectaculaire: “There is no more beautiful than a mother who tells you that she is proud!”

Bernard Lavilliers talks about his “heart problem” for the first time: “I had an eclipse”

Queen Elisabeth II put to rest two more weeks after hospitalization

Cyril Féraud: his “best friend”, a famous host of France Televisions, confined in his building

“She would be ready to go smash those who say bad things about me”: Christophe Barbier reveals his wife’s reaction to criticism