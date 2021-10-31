NCIS Los Angeles: what to expect in season 11 on M6

After two years of absence, “NCIS: Los Angeles” finally returns tonight on M6 with an unprecedented season 11 which has many surprises in store for fans. From the return of the stars of “JAG” to a 250th episode necessarily a little special.

More than two years after the broadcast of the season 10 finale, which was offered on August 17, 2019 on M6, NCIS: Los Angeles returns to France tonight with an all-new season 11 inevitably eagerly awaited by fans of the police franchise at success. Especially since a lot of questions remained unanswered at the end of the previous season.

JAG stars back

The last two episodes of season 10 saw Harmon Rabb (David James Elliott) and Sarah MacKenzie (Catherine Bell), the two heroes of the 90s JAG series, come to lend a hand to the team of Sam (LL Cool J ) and Callen (Chris O’Donnell) to stop ISIS sympathizers who were planning an attack on US aircraft carriers.

Kind of a “crossover” that made sense, even though JAG ended a long time ago, since NCIS: Special Investigations, the parent series of the NCIS franchise, was originally conceived as a spin-off of JAG. And given that NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner R. Scott Gemmill had previously worked as a screenwriter on JAG, setting up those wink episodes was made that much easier.





And the good news is therefore that the plot started in 2019 around Daesh and the aircraft carriers will be entitled to its conclusion during the first episode of season 11, broadcast this evening at 9:05 pm on M6. David James Elliott and Catherine Bell will once again be in the game. While fans of the series will also discover the resolution of the cliffhanger around Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen), who had found themselves in a bad position in Iraq, while they had gone to search by Sabatino (Erik Palladino).



Erik Voake / CBS



Two main characters less present

As announced by the production and the American channel CBS, Eric, played by Barrett Foa, does not appear in all episodes of season 11 of NCIS: Los Angeles. He is only present in two of the first nine episodes, and his absence will obviously play a role in the plots of the series since we will discover that he was sent on a secret mission by Hetty. A mission that could also have repercussions once Eric returned to Los Angeles.

This absence for a few episodes is explained by the fact that Barrett Foa participated in the fall of 2019 in a new performance of the play Angels of America and that he therefore asked the production of the series to adapt its shooting schedule accordingly.

The actor is not the only member of the regular cast to be absent subscribers during part of the eleventh season of NCIS: Los Angeles. Indeed, already very little present in season 10 for health reasons, Linda Hunt, alias Hetty, is once again very rare this season since she only appears in five small episodes. But do not panic, she does not leave the series and participates in season 12, already broadcast in the United States in its entirety, and in season 13 currently in production.

An actress already seen in the series joins the team permanently

Introduced in season 10, comedian Medalion Rahimi is gaining ground this year as she becomes regular during season 11, when her character, NCIS special agent Fatima Namazi, becomes a full member of the NCIS team. Los Angeles.



Trae Patton / CBS



A new cap for Eric Christian Olsen

Present since the first season of the series, in the skin of Marty Deeks, Eric Christian Olsen decided to try his hand at writing during season 11. He therefore co-signed for the first time, with Babar Peerzada, the script from an episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. This is the 10th episode of the season, “Mère” (“Mother” in their original version), which has the particularity of being centered on Hetty and her past. And to be the 250th in the series, just that!

Special in more ways than one, this anniversary chapter sees Akhos Laos (Carl Beukes), a former law enforcement officer recruited and trained by Hetty Lange, return to avenge his mentor and make him pay what she made him suffer.

A slightly shortened season

Broadcast between September 2019 and April 2020 in the United States, season 11 of NCIS: Los Angeles has, like all American network series, been impacted by the Covid-19 epidemic, which put filming on hold from around the world in March 2020.

24 episodes had initially been ordered by the CBS channel but only 22 could be completed before the interruption of filming due to the coronavirus. The twenty-second episode, which will be offered in a few weeks on M6, has therefore become the “makeshift finale” of season 11, even if it was not originally written to end this batch.

The entire NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 is already available on Salto.