News | Poland: a wall against migrants of 100 km

The Polish Parliament yesterday definitively validated the government’s plan to build a wall on the border with Belarus to prevent migrants and refugees from crossing into Poland. The cost of the wall is estimated at 353 million euros and it is to extend over 100 kilometers to the eastern border of the European Union. President Andrzej Duda had announced that he would enact this law as soon as it was approved by Parliament.





Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, have crossed or attempted to cross the border from Belarus since the summer. The European Union accuses Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of bringing in Middle Eastern and African nationals to Minsk and then pushing them across the borders of Lithuania, Latvia and Poland in retaliation for sanctions the economic consequences inflicted by the EU on his regime.

In response, Poland imposed a state of emergency in the border area, dispatched thousands of soldiers there and legalized the controversial practice of direct refoulement. Non-governmental organizations have warned of the increasingly dangerous weather conditions for people.

