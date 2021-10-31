next season’s destination revealed? Denis Brogniart gives a big clue

While for now, the Koh Lanta, The legend in full swing, Denis Brogniart reveals some information about the shooting location of the next season of the famous adventure game. On his account Instagram, he actually shares a photo in which he presents “His office of the day”. A particularly idyllic environment which will therefore be the scene of future candidates. Objeko tells you more!

Koh Lanta : after French Polynesia, the adventure move

Important changes

For the current season of Koh Lanta, the production decided this year to bring together some of the most emblematic candidates of the program. An opportunity for viewers to meet participants such as Clémence Castel, Hugo, Coumba, Alexandra, Claude or many others. While the trials and twists are linked at lightning speed in the current season of the show, Denis Brogniart is already thinking about the future. Indeed, the host is currently preparing the sequel.

On social networks, the former boss ofAuto Moto actually decided to make some reveal about the upcoming filming location of Koh Lanta. On his account Instagram, Internet users thus discover a snapshot of a magnificent beach covered with white sand. A publication to which he also adds a caption that says a lot about the beauty of the place: “My office of the day! I know, I’m lucky. And I am aware of it “. If of course the landscape has something to dream of, it remains to be seen in which part of the world Denis Brogniart was. After two years spent in French Polynesia, it seems that the production of the show has today decided to fly to new countries. Objeko therefore invites you to discover where the next adventures of Koh Lanta.

A world tour

This year, Koh Lanta celebrates its twentieth anniversary! Two decades during which the TF1 audience will have been able to admire some of the most beautiful regions on our planet. Thanks to the cameras of the first channel, viewers were indeed able to discover paradisiacal landscapes from the first program presented at the time by Hubert Auriol. For the first version, the shooting had therefore taken place in the national park of Mu Koh Lanta which also gives its name to the program.





During the following seasons, Denis Brogniart took up the torch with passages through Costa Rica, Panama, New Caledonia and the archipelago of Vanuatu. For editions 7 and 8 of the show, all the adventurers of Koh Lanta then settled down in the Philippines before later joining the Palau archipelago in Micronesia. For the ten years of the weekly TF1 show, the participants met in Vietnam while subsequently, it will be in the direction of Malaysia, Cambodia and Thailand. In 2019, all the teams then met in Fiji before finally arriving in France for the first time with two seasons of Koh Lanta, which is are therefore took place in French Polynesia.

A long-awaited return

After this publication by Denis Brogniart, the public wondered about the new destination of the next adventurers of Koh Lanta. A 23rd season whose cast is not yet known, but for which the first shots are already underway as confirmed by the host himself. In reality, Koh Lanta will therefore be back in Asia since it seems that the presenter is currently in the Philippines. A homecoming for all the teams who know this region particularly well. As confirmed by our colleagues from TVMag, the production did indeed focus on the north-west of this country, and more precisely on the islands Calamians, in the province of Palawan. An environment that Denis Brogniart has already frequented in seasons 7 and 8 of Koh Lanta and which is thus perfectly familiar to him.

However, Denis Brogniart is rather discreet on the subject. Indeed, he does not confirm the rumor, probably preferring to let the suspense hang. The future will therefore tell us whether the information is ultimately reliable or whether the Koh Lanta have decided to cover their tracks. But anyway, this return to Asia should once again allow fans of the show to immerse themselves in an absolutely enchanting environment. A place which, however, could hold many unpleasant surprises for candidates who are not there to spend the holidays. It should indeed be remembered that if the filming locations of Koh Lanta are real little pearls for the eyes, they are also the plateau of all dangers for those who will try to survive.



