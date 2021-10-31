Nice comes to seek victory in Angers (1-2) thanks to Andy Delort, the provisional Aiglons dolphins of PSG

Victory at the finish is becoming a specialty of OGC Nice. A week after securing an unexpected success against Lyon (3-2), the Gym once again made the difference in the final moments of the meeting, this Sunday in Angers (1-2). Led to the score following a penalty from Sofiane Boufal (29th), the Aiglons turned the tide thanks to a double from Andy Delort (57th, 90th + 1). Enough to allow them to take 2nd place at RC Lens, eight points behind PSG.

Almost a year ago to the day, on November 1, 2020, Dante suffered a serious injury to his left knee in Angers. Returning to the field after long months of convalescence, the Brazilian returned to the Raymond-Kopa stadium this Sunday. The 38-year-old defender has held his place there, and this time will have much better memories of his trip to Anjou. However, Nice first experienced a rather sluggish first act, even if Andy Delort, whose pricked head was pushed back by the post (23rd), could have opened the scoring.

Very well organized in the defensive phase and incisive with the ball at the foot, the SCO has, in the end, quite logically taken the lead. Party in a solo number on the left side, Sofiane Boufal provoked Youssef Atal, until pushing it to the fault in its area. The Angevin wisp took up his responsibilities by transforming the penalty he himself had obtained (1-0, 29th). Led when returning to the locker room, the band of Christophe Galtier then showed a more conquering face. Amine Gouiri has finally shown himself to his advantage and, above all, Delort has set the sights.





Delort, a double that pays big

After combining with the former Lyonnais, the Algerian striker equalized with a long shot which, deflected by Romain Thomas, lobed Paul Bernardoni (1-1, 57th). In the process, the Azureans did not cease to insist, the Scoists curled up and the inevitable happened: taking advantage of a full axis dismissal from Thomas, Delort sent a powerful recovery of the law that has hits the mark (1-2, 90th + 1).

Weeks go by and look the same for Angers, who had already taken the lead in Paris (2-1) and Saint-Étienne (2-2) before dropping points in added time. If it rewards the remarkable reaction capacity of Walter Benitez’s partners, this narrowly snatched victory also has direct consequences in the standings. The day after the Lensois setback in Lyon (2-1), the OGCN finds itself second to PSG. And it is guaranteed to remain so until the end of this 12th day.

