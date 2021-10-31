Nice overthrows Angers thanks to the inevitable Andy Delort

After the victory of Olympique Lyonnais against Racing Club de Lens (2-1), the twelfth day of Ligue 1 continued this Sunday at 1 p.m. with a top-of-the-table shock between the SCO d’Angers (7th, 17th pts) and OGC Nice (3rd, 20 pts). Under the eyes of their supporters gathered at the Raymond-Kopa stadium, the Angevins, authors of a very good start to the season (4 wins, 5 draws, 2 losses), despite everything marked the pace somewhat after a setback against PSG ( 1-2) and a draw conceded in the last second against Saint-Étienne (2-2). The opportunity, therefore, for the Scoists to revive thanks to their fast and technical game based above all on a certain defensive solidity (6th defense in the championship). But the task promised to be complex against the Aiglons installed on the podium, attractive since the resumption (6 wins, 3 draws, 2 defeats) and who could, in case of victory, become the new runner-up of PSG, leader.

What follows after this advertisement

Boufal surprises the Gym

Best defense in the championship, second most effective attack, Gym remained on a draw, conceded Wednesday, against OM (1-1) after having snatched a prestigious success against OL (3-2) last Sunday. For this meeting, Christophe Galtier therefore opted for a 4-4-2 with Walter Benitez in goal. Youcef Atal, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante and Melvin Bard found themselves in defense. In the midfield, we found Lucas Da Cunha, Mario Lemina, Pablo Rosario and Hassane Kamara. Finally, Amine Gouiri and Andy Delort were associated in attack. For his part, Gérald Baticle aligned his usual 3-4-1-2 classic where Paul Bernardoni, holder in the cages, was protected by a defensive trio made up of Vincent Manceau, Ismaël Traoré and Romain Thomas. Jimmy Cabot and Souleyman Doumbia assumed the roles of pistons while Batista Mendy and Thomas Mangani formed the double pivot. Finally, Sofiane Boufal and Mohamed-Ali Cho supported Angelo Fulgini, present on the front lines of the Angevin attack.

Under a rainy sky, the first quarter of an hour gave rise to a round of observation between two formations wary of each other. A balanced start, very poor in occasions, where the Angevins took, over the minutes, control of the debates but did not manage to be dangerous. On a good pressing from Gouiri, Bernardoni and the Scoïstes were even the first fear of this meeting (19th). Symbol of this closed opposition, it was not until the twentieth minute of play to see Delort sign the first strike, not on target, of the match (21st). After a timid start, the Aiglons were gradually emerging from their torpor. On a cross from Atal, Delort was ahead of Manceau but his head smashed the left upright of the Angevin porter (23rd). In the process, Angers projected against. In the duel with Atal, Boufal collapsed at the edge of the Angers area … Following the intervention of the VAR, Willy Delajod, the referee of the match, confirmed the penalty and Boufal did not shake to open the scoring ( 1-0, 29th). Stung, the Azureans regained control of the ball but despite the appearance of the sun on the Angevin enclosure, the offensive animation of the Gym was slow to shine. At the break, the SCO – realistic – led on his only attempted shot.





Andy Delort changes everything!

When they returned from the locker room, OGC Nice left with the same collective influence but faced with a very rigorous defensive block from Angers, Christophe Galtier’s men encountered great difficulty in destabilizing the Western club. It took a little luck to allow the Aiglons to relaunch in this meeting. After a combination with Gouiri in the axis, Delort, in imbalance, armed a strike, countered by Thomas, who finally lobbed Bernardoni (1-1, 57th). The former Montpellier took the opportunity to score, not without success, his sixth goal of the season. Sharper, higher on the ground, the Gym was still having some scares. Taking advantage of a loss of Nice ball in the midfield, Mohamed-Ali Cho shifted Fulgini who fell on an imperial Benitez on the ground (63rd). An alert that did not dampen the ardor of the Riviera. Not attacked at 25 meters, Gouiri progressed with the ball and armed a powerful strike superbly slammed by Bernardoni (69th).

In the process, the 21-year-old Franco-Algerian striker eliminated Traoré before seeing his shot still pushed back by the last Angevin rampart … in the feet of Da Cunha. Ideally positioned, the former Rennais completely missed his recovery from the left (72nd). In a very open end of the meeting, the two teams had the opportunity to win. Very active this afternoon, Boufal, well served by Brahimi, saw the return in extremis of Dante (82nd). Opposite, Claude-Maurice tried his hand at a superb acrobatic recovery which finally flirted with the transverse Angevin (86th). Under pressure, the Angevins finally cracked in the dying seconds of this match … Following a badly returned ball, Delort, at the entrance to the surface, swung a remote-controlled missile on the right of Bernardoni’s goal, beaten (1-2 , 90 + 1e) and allowed his family to snatch a precious success (2-1). Runner-up to PSG, OGC Nice confirms its excellent start to the season before welcoming Montpellier. For its part, Angers stagnated in 7th place before moving on the lawn of LOSC, the outgoing champion.

The complete classification of Ligue 1

The scorers classification

The official line-ups at the kick-off

The XI of the Angers SCO

⏰ That’s it, are you standing? Our Angevins yes! ⚫ 𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗭 𝗟𝗘 𝗦𝗖𝗢! ⚪ → #SCOOGCN pic.twitter.com/gBekwIkTUZ – Angers SCO (@AngersSCO) October 31, 2021

The XI of OGC Nice