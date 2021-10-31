Night road – Boxster & Cayman, the best of Porsches? (delivered)

Of course, everyone loves the 911 (and yours truly first). But since we are among ourselves, we can admit it to ourselves: the Boxster and Cayman, with their more balanced architecture due to the engine’s location in the rear central position, deliver even more intense driving pleasure. good reason when they are equipped with a 6-cylinder engine.

Three years passed between the presentation of the Boxster concept car, in January 1993 at the Detroit Motor Show, and the marketing of the production model. But before the official launch, the manufacturer had already registered 10,000 pre-orders. Twenty-five years later, the Boxster passed the milestone of 357,000 copies.

Results that make the Boxster and the Cayman, the coupe that was derived from it in 2005, a real commercial and industrial success that Sylvain Reisser, journalist at Figaro, tells in 190 pages both solidly documented and richly illustrated.

If the author is precise on the technical characteristics of the different versions that have followed one another over the years, he especially has the good idea to show how the saga fits into the history of Porsche and, above all, in the socio-economic context of the different eras crossed, taking as a starting point the models lined up by the brand for the 24 Hours of Le Mans 1953.

All the diversifications attempted by Porsche are thus traced, from the 914 to the 928 via the 924/944 and other 968s, to better explain the path that led the brand to produce the Boxster, despite a difficult context in the middle. from the 90s.





There is text, it’s dense, but the story is never boring to read, especially since none of the turbulence experienced by the brand is passed over in silence.

Various documents (photos, old advertisements, etc.) illustrate the point, while the various evolutions of the 911 appear here and there, a tutelary figure whose heritage the Boxster and Cayman perfectly bear fruit.

For all these reasons, we can only warmly recommend this book to car enthusiasts (and Porsche in particular) who will find an excellent way to improve their general knowledge.

It will also be prescribed to allergy sufferers to the brand (there are some, it seems), who simply risk chasing a Boxster once the book is closed. It gets worse, as a side effect.

Porsche Boxster & Cayman, Sylvain Reisser, ed. STAY, 49 €