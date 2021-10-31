NÎMES Constance: “It’s so sad to be just potato or meat”

Comedian Constance, columnist on the show By Jupiter of France Inter, will be on the Atria stage, in Nîmes, this Thursday, November 4 with his show “Pot pourri”.

A show which, as its name suggests, is a medley of Constance’s best sketches, between absurdity and trash humor. Here is an absurd and trashy interview, then.

Objectif Gard: In your chronicles on France Inter you often approach the theme of world days, it turns out that today (the interview was carried out on October 26) is the international day of intersex visibility. Would that be a good topic for a column?

Constance: Everything is a good subject for chronicle in fact, everything is cause for laughter, to discuss, to debate, to be indignant, to ask questions. It’s very healthy to ask questions about everything.

You come to Nîmes on November 4 to play your show, “Pot pourri”, which you present as “a shepherd’s pie”. Are you more potato or meat?

I love life, I love everything, I have a hard time choosing (laughs). It’s so sad to be just potato or meat. I choose to choose everything, it’s a real choice, I choose not to say that life is just potatoes or meat, it’s far too Manichean. I find that we are complex, that we are both potato and meat, we are neither nice nor bad, we are all these mixtures, all these paradoxes.

Your humor often flirts, even plunges squarely into the absurd. Is the absurd the only way to play down our society, perhaps even the only way to approach the world without wanting to shoot yourself?





I don’t think that’s the only way, but let’s say it’s a pretty light way to play down absolutely everything. From the moment we realize that in everything we have always been taught, there is an element of absurdity, it becomes madly funny, life, since in fact nothing is serious, everything becomes joke and we can play with everything. Suddenly it’s a little more interesting to get up in the morning because you tell yourself that you have this incredible weapon that allows you to defuse almost everything: humor. This is why there are a lot of dictatorships where it is absolutely forbidden to laugh and to distance yourself from things because in fact when you can really laugh at everything, you can no longer enslave so much the people.

You also claim a trashy side, we remember in particular, and it caused a lot of talk, that you went so far as to undress in the middle of the chronicle. Is your view of humor limitless?

Obviously we can laugh at anything provided it is in the service of something. My column where I showed my chest, already if it had been a guy we would not have made a whole blank like that, and in addition there was a comment behind, there was a writing, something to support that. In fact people have only remembered the form, but not the substance, it’s unfortunate.

You are Picardy, Picardy is far from Nîmes, what do you know about our city?

It’s a bit like the end of the world Nîmes for me (laughs). I don’t know much, it’s a trick question… I know you have this thing that we don’t have, this yellow thing that burns, there in the sky, I think you have that…

The sun !

Yes that’s it ! It’s quite astonishing this thing, because I say, it keeps you hot!

Finally, to come back to your chronicles on France Inter, you often parody the station’s flagship programs. Did you finally manage to upset one of the hosts of these shows?

Let’s say that those who laughed at that told me, and I think those who didn’t say anything to me either didn’t hear it, or were a little upset, too bad, it doesn’t matter (laughs). You have to be able to take a step back from what you are doing. Finally I had no problem. Overall it is very well taken because it is not bad.

Interview by Thierry Allard

“Pot pourri” by Constance, Thursday November 4 at 8:30 pm at the Atria in Nîmes.