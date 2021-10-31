Nolwenn Leroy in a relationship with Arnaud Clément: the singer confides as rarely on their love story

In the middle of a promotional tour for the release of her new album, the former winner of the Star Academy, Nolwenn Leroy, gave herself up to some secrets about her private life.

The love confidences by Nolwenn Leroy are rare. This is why we must take advantage of it. In full promotion of its new album entitled Run, which will be released on November 12, the French singer took the opportunity to confide in the media Femina version, and in particular on his private life. The companion of the former tennis player Arnaud Clément, fulfilled on all fronts, began by explaining: “With Arnaud, we are not at all the same. He is very methodical and organized, unlike me. There is a good balance between us”.

The artist with eight albums in 18 long years of career then shared his thought process on the subject of life as a couple: “I think that the human being, at the base, is not intended to live as a couple. It is a totally constructed concept”. So how did the young mother go against her nature? “We have to do violence to each other and learn to live together when we want it to work”, she explained.

Nolwenn Leroy: “My last tour was the most beautiful”

Winner of the second edition of Star Academy, Nolwenn Leroy gave birth to a baby boy, Marin, in 2017. And obviously, becoming a mother has completely changed his daily life : “I have never left my son since he was born. I wonder how I could have lived without him, without this crazy love”. Very fusional, their relationship has meant that Marin accompanies his mother even on her travels. “I took it everywhere with my mom and I, it was amazing. My last tour was the most beautiful!”.

The singer-songwriter ended her interview with a little memory of joy : “I had my baby, in the evening I sang, then found him afterwards. I no longer focused on my little person, I only thought of his well-being”. One thing is certain: his happiness was obvious this Saturday, October 30, on the occasion of the special program on the 20 years of Star Académy.

