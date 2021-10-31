Nolwenn Leroy talks about her relationship with Arnaud Clément

In promotion for his album The mare, Nolwenn Leroy gave an interview to Femina version, published this Saturday, October 30. The opportunity for the Breton artist to talk about her love story with tennis player Arnaud Clément, whose life she has shared for thirteen years.
In twenty years of career, Nolwenn Leroy has become an accomplished artist. Since his victory in the final of the star Academy in 2002, the Breton singer released no less eight albums, of which some have exceeded one million copies sold. In addition to being a recognized performer, the native of Finistère started an acting career, recently taking on a small role in the successful series Captain Marleau. Privately, the 39-year-old singer shares her life with Arnaud Clément, tennis player and ex-captain of the French Davis Cup team. Despite their thirteen years of romance, the two lovebirds must continue their efforts to keep the flame alive. “I think thathuman being, at the base, is not intended to live as a couple, it is a totally constructed notion. We must do violence to each other and learn to live together when we want it to work “, she explained in an interview with Femina version, published this Saturday, October 30.
Nolwenn and Arnaud Clément are not “at all” alike
In promotion for his new album The mare, in the bins on November 12, Nolwenn Leroy slipped some secrets about his love affair with Arnaud Clément. The main interested party recognizes this: “We are not at all the same”. “He is very methodical and organized, unlike me. There is a good balance between us, we are two strong characters”, she told Femina version, while specifying that her life as a mother also helped her to “let go”. From the union between the singer and the ex-athlete was born a little Marin, now 4 years old. Despite her busy career, Nolwenn Leroy made it a point of honor to take her baby on tour, an experience “unbelievable”. “It was my best tour!”
His promise: never to fall in love with an athlete
Initially, the romance between Nolwenn Leroy and Arnaud Clément could have come to an end. Indeed, the pretty brunette had made a promise: “Never fall in love with an athlete”! During an interview with Gala, the interpreter of Broken had lifted the veil on her private life, which she carefully preserves, by evoking her meeting in 2008 with her darling. “We did not meet at all through sport and more. It was through friends that we had in common”, she had remembered from our colleagues. Now retired from the little yellow ball, Arnaud Clément continues to tread the stands of tennis courts, alongside his companion, as during the 2021 edition of the Roland-Garros tournament, last June in Paris.
Article written with the collaboration of 6Medias.