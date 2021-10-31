On an American Airlines domestic flight, a passenger in first class struck an air hostess causing the flight to land

The incident occurred on a flight from New York to California. It caused an unscheduled stopover in Denver. American Airlines chief executive Doug Parker said it was “one of the worst manifestations of violent behavior that [ils aient] never seen ”.

In a video message to ABC, he added, “I can guarantee you that person will never be allowed to fly American Airlines again.” It all started when the flight attendant accidentally bumped into the passenger. She immediately apologized according to ABC media.





A few minutes later, the man went to the plane’s food court and punched the woman twice. He then returned to his seat as if nothing had happened.

According to ABC, the man was intoxicated. After the incident, he had to be handcuffed to his seat. According to a passenger, the flight attendant “had blood spatter on the outside of her mask.”

American Airlines appealed to the FBI and demanded that the perpetrator be held criminally responsible for his actions. On Thursday, October 28, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA) said the victim was able to leave the hospital.