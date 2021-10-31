Optimism for Mbappé and Messi confirmed by L’Equipe

While Paris Saint-Germain resume training this Sunday following a day of rest, The Parisian indicated on Sunday evening that Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi (22 and 34-year-old strikers) should be available Wednesday against RB Leipzig during the 4th day of the group stage of the Champions League 2021-2022, while the first missed the reception of Lille on Friday (2-1, 12th day of Ligue 1) because of an ENT infection while the second went out on break due to muscle discomfort. This Sunday morning, The team goes in the same direction.

“Kylian Mbappé will resume the sessions. The French will be available for the Champions League trip to Leipzig on Wednesday. Released at halftime against LOSC on Friday due to his muscle discomfort, Lionel Messi will be monitored in the coming days. The Argentine’s condition did not cause any particular concern. “



As always, we wait for official news to be certain since there is sometimes a gap between the media announcement and the final group. But it makes sense today to think that Mbappé and Messi will be ready. Everyone has had a problem that seems minor and the return to training of Mbappé is even planned. Hopefully there won’t be a bad surprise. Especially on the side of Messi, while muscle discomfort can sometimes take longer than hoped to be healed.