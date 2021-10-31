optimism for Mbappé and Messi

After their stunning 2-1 victory against Lille last Friday at the opening of the 12th day of Ligue 1, PSG moves to the lawn of Leipzig this Wednesday evening (9:00 p.m.) on the occasion of the third day of the group stage of the Champions League. Package for the meeting against LOSC due to an ENT infection, Kylian Mbappé will be available for travel to Germany according to Le Parisien and L’Équipe.





No medical exam scheduled for Messi

For his part, Lionel Messi had to give up his place at half-time of the match against Lille because of a muscular discomfort which had woken up but his physical condition does not inspire concern within the club of the French capital according to Le Parisien, which slips in passing that no medical examination has been scheduled for the PSG striker, unlike some echoes from Argentina. A trend confirmed by L’Équipe, which adds that the six-fold Ballon d’Or will still be monitored in the coming days.

Except last minute package, PSG will therefore travel to Leipzig with an almost complete group. Only Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes (injured) and Sergio Ramos (recovery) will be missing. Suspended during the last three matches of C1, Angel Di Maria will be at the disposal of Mauricio Pochettino, the coach of the Parisian club.