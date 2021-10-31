Orelsan married, his very rare confidences on his wife Ahélya

Star of his own documentary series on Prime Video, Orelsan has let slip some secrets about his relationship with Ahélya, whose life he has shared for ten years. The Norman rapper also married in secret with his sweetheart, as he revealed to the readers of the Parisian, this October 31.
On stage, Orelsan is one of the best selling artists of his generation. But privately, the 39-year-old rapper lives far from the glitz of showbiz. The native of Caen, in promotion for his new album Civilization, gave himself a big spotlight by becoming the star of his own documentary series, broadcast on Prime Video. During a meeting with readers of the Parisian, published this Sunday, October 31, the companion of Ahélya Randriambolaina slipped some rare confidences about their very discreet couple. The opportunity to confirm for the first time this major event in his life: he got married!
Orelsan’s hide-and-seek game with his fans
In July 2020, the publication of the banns at the town hall of Caen (Calvados) had been at the origin of a small imbroglio. The law requires that the list of the bride and groom is displayed around the town hall for at least ten days, but his name, Aurélien Cotentin, had been suddenly withdrawn before. As Actu.fr reported at the time, the main interested party would a priori have requested an exemption from the public prosecutor, due to a possible disturbance of public order aroused by its notoriety. “There were leaks a year and a half ago. I saw Facebook groups that were starting to be created and wanted to come to the town hall, but they had the wrong date …”, for his part told Orelsan, interpreter of the controversial piece Dirty whore, in his interview with The Parisian.
A private wedding, in a small group
Health crisis requires, Orelsan and Ahélya Randriambolaina had to rethink their marriage taking into account health measures. “In the meantime, the Covid has arrived and we have adapted. We did a little private thing“, he explained briefly, while specifying that the interest of his fans in his marriage had him “pleases”. In addition to his marriage, the Norman artist also spoke in his own way about his possible paternity. Asked about one of his songs, Babyboa, he spoke about the family life of his brother Clément Cotentin, director of his documentary Never show that to anyone. “It’s a subject. I don’t know what to say… When I see Clem who has three kids, it’s cool, and at the same time a lot of work. He’s got a head start. But I don’t know, we’ll see… “, he conceded, adding that it might be necessary “first of all” talk about it with his wife.
Article written with the collaboration of 6Medias.