Orelsan soon dad? Rare secrets about his relationship with Ahelya

During an interview with the Parisian, Saturday October 30, 2021, Orelsan has confided with an open heart about its future projects. As the release of his next album approaches Civilization (November 19), the 39-year-old rapper – featured in the documentary Never show that to anyone made by his brother Clement Cotentin (Amazon Prime) – also revealed a little more about his private life.

Discreet by nature, Orelsan is not the type to display his married life on social networks. However, with the daily newspaper, the latter made an exception by evoking his wife Ahelya. Asked about his song Paradise (who talks about her), the artist mentioned her possible desire for paternity: “When I see Clem who has three children, it’s cool, and at the same time a lot of work. He took the lead.“And to continue, evasive:”But I don’t know, we’ll see … Maybe I’ll talk to my wife first…“





To this, Orelsan also spoke about his recent marriage to Ahelya. A ceremony carried out in small groups in Caen, in the greatest secrecy. Yet, as reported West France in July 2020, the public display of the city had revealed in broad daylight the union of the Norman rapper … An unforeseen event which obviously did not stop the interpreter: “In the meantime, the Covid has arrived and we have adapted. We did a little private thing. “And to conclude, with humor:”Private life, I had not prepared to talk about that, I should have taken off my wedding ring …“

About his couple, OrelSan had already shared some secrets about his meeting with his wife. At Parisian in 2018, the rapper said: “We’ve been together for eight years. But we met on MSN long before, when I was making my first album. We didn’t go out right away. Everyone tells us that we are alike. She’s pretty calm, we come from the same area, I’m happy to come home, to find someone I’m good with. “