“Orelsan’s album is crazy”

Posted on October 29, 2021 at 5:50 p.m. through Leo

In a few weeks now, Orelsan will make its big comeback on long format with its album Civilization. Shortly before the project’s release, Gringe announces that the disc will also be very well made.

Gringe will be on the track “Casseurs Flowters Infinity”

Three years after his last project, Orelsan is preparing for his comeback. On November 19, the rapper from Caen will unveil his project Civilization. Fifteen tracks long, the disc includes featurings with Skread, Gringe and The Neptunes. We also learned that the record would be sold in fifteen different CDs. An initiative which pleased, since 15,000 discs were sold in one hour at the opening of the pre-orders of the project of the Norman artist. Present on the song Flowters Infinity breakers, which is a nod to the group he forms with Orel ‘, Gringe indulged on social media about the album content.





Followed by nearly 270,000 people on Instagram, the rapper shared the cover as well as the tracklist of his friend’s project. In caption, Gringe wrote: ” The album is crazy … Orelsan fans have been warned. See you on November 19 to see if Gringe hadn’t lied.