over the “dismantling” of Opel and the relocation to Morocco

Strong rumors of relocation to Morocco, temporary closure of the Eisenach site due to a shortage of electronic chips, legal restructuring projects … for all these good reasons the powerful IG Metall union has called for a day of action and demonstration on the sites Opel in Germany yesterday, Friday October 29.

According to the union, the day mobilized nearly 50,000 demonstrators across Germany. In Frankfort, they were a few thousand to rally the city to protest against the dismantling of Opel. IG Metall asked for more support This is causing a stir, the political class is asking Stellantis to respect the commitments on employment and IG Metall more support from the future government to keep them in Germany. The employees of the German manufacturer Opel bought by PSA had great hopes of this operation. Unfortunately, less than five years later it is disillusionment. Shortage of semiconductors, transfers of production to other sites, short-time working and persistent rumors of a relocation of production to Morocco, where the engineering and production center in Kenitra could be expanded, got the better of the sentiment. confidence in the favorable outcome of a worsening situation for Opel employees.





In addition, there is another concern about the legal aspect of the matter and the independence of the factories. Once completed, the workshops should be attached to entities belonging to Stellantis and no longer to Opel Automobile GmbH. Trade unionists see this as a stepping stone towards the closure of factories in Germany and a large-scale relocation of Opel’s industrial activity. “Splits and relocations will not be accepted without resistance“, Warned Jörg Köhlinger, head of IG Metall. According to him, legal restructuring is above all a means of escaping the co-management system, which requires large companies that 50% of the seats on the supervisory board go to employee representatives. “Stellantis continues to impose decisions without consulting collective bargaining structures, he said. Management acts in an opaque manner, which fuels fear among workers“. The Christian union CGM in Hesse is also criticized for this fear ” that the German production sites are too expensive and that they are simply sold thanks to their legal independence “

Hard hit by the shortage of semiconductors, the Stellantis group sold 1,131,000 vehicles between July and September 2021 for a turnover of 32.6 billion euros in the third quarter of 2021, or 27% less than in the third quarter of 2020, which represents 14% over one year. The other manufacturers have also reported gloomy results.

Results which correspond with the 30% drop in production linked to the shortage of semiconductors. The latter resulted in a loss of production of more than half a million vehicles for the Stellantis group in Q3 2021. And as to complete the beast, Stellantis has formalized the installation of its third battery plant in Italy. The automaker does not intend to stop there, the Stellantis group announced at the beginning of the summer that it was targeting the construction of five battery production plants in Europe and North America. By 2025, the group born from the merger between PSA and Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) intends to invest more than 30 billion euros in its electrification strategy and software.