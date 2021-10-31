Patches available for the coronavirus soon?

COViD – Needlestick vaccines may soon be a thing of the past

A vaccine, but no needle. Since the start of the pandemic, plans to vaccinate against Covid-19 using patches have multiplied, testifying to a movement that could well revolutionize the way vaccines will be administered in the future. The technique will be able to avoid a few bursts of tears for certain children, who are not very fond of syringes. But above all, it has many other advantages, particularly in terms of distribution, or increased efficiency.

A study on mice, published Friday in the journal Science Advances, showed promising results. The patch used: a 1cm by 1cm square, made of plastic, with over 5,000 tiny peaks on its surface, “so small you can’t even see them”, described Dr David Muller, co-author of the study and virologist at the University of Queensland, Australia. These tips have been coated with the vaccine, which is deposited on the skin when it penetrates it.





Improved efficiency

Mice were vaccinated with the patch (applied for two minutes), and others with needles. For the first, “we obtained a very strong antibody response, including in the lungs, which is important for Covid-19”, detailed the researcher. The results obtained have largely “surpassed” needle vaccination, assures – (…) Read more on 20minutes

