Patrick Sobela, after LOU’s defeat against Montpellier: “A non-match”

Yacouba Camara (MHR): “After the victory against Racing, we feared a slackening so we mobilized all week to avoid it. We took this meeting a bit like a final phase match, with the same intensity. We were able to keep them busy and push them to make mistakes, which was the right strategy in these weather conditions. We knew that the passing game would be complicated, that it would be played on the pressure put in the rucks, on the defensive climbs. We did it very well. This victory is good for us and will allow us to work not relaxed but a little softer. “