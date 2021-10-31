Patrick Sobela, after LOU’s defeat against Montpellier: “A non-match”

Patrick Sobela (captain of the LOU, after the defeat in Montpellier (30-8) this Saturday): “It’s a game that hurts the head, which gives a blow to morale. We repeatedly make mistakes, we accumulate boxes, our conquest is not good, all this means that Montpellier has taken a psychological advantage and has unfolded. For the first time this season, we are doing a non-match. This is how it happens. “
Pierre Mignoni (LOU coach): “It’s one of our worst matches for a long time and Montpellier was very good on strategy. There is not much else to say, but we will have things to say to each other. We must learn the lessons of this kind of match, the players as the staff. We never knew how to set in motion before. When we do not do things in order, we enter a negative spiral, we get angry, we leave the system, we come out of ourselves and we make mistakes, too many mistakes.
“We took this meeting a bit like a final phase match, with the same intensity”
Yacouba Camara (MHR): “After the victory against Racing, we feared a slackening so we mobilized all week to avoid it. We took this meeting a bit like a final phase match, with the same intensity. We were able to keep them busy and push them to make mistakes, which was the right strategy in these weather conditions. We knew that the passing game would be complicated, that it would be played on the pressure put in the rucks, on the defensive climbs. We did it very well. This victory is good for us and will allow us to work not relaxed but a little softer. “
Vincent Rattez (MHR): “It feels good psychologically and in the standings. We were able to adapt our game plan to the weather conditions. Everything was not perfect but we controlled for almost 80 minutes and even if we missed the bonus point, we would have signed for the four points of the victory. “