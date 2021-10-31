Person stabs passengers on train in Tokyo, tries to start fire on board

A video filmed on board posted to Twitter showed panicked passengers running on the train, fleeing from flames and smoke flooding the cars.

Another video showed passengers evacuating through windows the Keio Line train immobilized at a station in the western suburbs of the Japanese capital.

The NHK mentioned at least 10 injured, including a serious – a man in his sixties – while the Kyodo news agency mentioned 15 injured.

The alleged assailant, who is believed to be in his 20s, attacked people with a knife and started a fire by spilling unidentified cash on the train, media reported.

Asked by AFP, the police declined comment, and the Keio railway company said that“an incident involving wounded” occurred shortly before 8:00 p.m. (11:00 GMT) near Kokyuro, in the western suburbs of Tokyo.





Halloween and elections

“At first I thought it was some Halloween event. But I fled when a man with a long knife entered.” a passenger who escaped unharmed told AFP.

The attack occurred when the polling stations were closing in the country which organized legislative elections on Sunday, and also in the middle of Halloween, very popular in the Japanese archipelago.

Assaults are rare in Japan, where gun laws are otherwise extremely strict.

However in August, two more attacks took place on Tokyo public transport.

In early August, while the Olympic Games were being held in the Japanese capital, a knife attack on another suburban train left ten people injured.

Then on August 24, two people had suffered burns with sulfuric acid in a metro station in the capital.

In both cases, the suspects, Japanese, were arrested soon after.