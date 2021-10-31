Personal training account: beware of this scam by phone and SMS

News See my news

The balance in euros of your Personal Training Account is subject to unwanted canvassing, or even fraud. (© PheelingsMedia / Adobe Stock)

“Hello, as part of your training account, you can finance training, we can help you…” “No thank you, I know how to use my account. “Yes, but we must hurry.” No doubt, this call received by one of the journalists ofactu.fr is one of the unwanted calls, which aim to misuse the rights of the Personal Training Account (CPF).

“There are two scenarios, confirms Jean-Jacques Latour, head of expertise for cybermalveillance.gouv.fr: either it is aggressive marketing to encourage you to buy any training course; or it is an attempt to scam to be able to access your CPF account and siphon off your training euros. “

Your euros for training in the viewfinder

Each asset (employee, public official, job seeker who has worked) has a personal space on the official site moncompteformation.gouv.fr in order to manage and use their CPF account. Everyone has a balance there, in euros, to finance training.

Last year, a campaign was launched to transfer his training hours acquired under the individual right to training (DIF) in euros to his CPF. But this jackpot that is virtually dormant online interests more than one.

In December 2020, Cybermalveillance warned of scam campaigns aimed at diverting the rights to training of assets.

In November 2020, we became aware of a phishing campaign that targeted France Connect, the device that allows, among other things, to identify yourself on your CPF account, in order to be able to order training. Jean-Jacques LatourExpertise manager for cybermalveillance.gouv.fr

From there, once the scammers get your credentials, all they need to do is log into your CPF account, access your credits, and actually spend them for you. They do so “with ‘dubious’ companies or those which usurp the identity of real training organizations, in order to fraudulently settle the amount of training financed by the victim’s CPF account”.

The damages for the victims can go up to several thousand euros. We have cases of people having their CPF account completely emptied.

A scam attempt still in progress

In an attempt to deal with these scams, the Caisse des Dépôts, manager of the CPF, has been working in cooperation for a year with the Cybermalveillance teams.

With nearly 2,000 requests for assistance from victims, the scam is taken very seriously. Online procedures have been strengthened, a fraud alert message is displayed on the home page of the site, the Ministry of Labor officially alerted at the beginning of the year.

CPF-related scams are among the top 10 threats for the year 2021. These scams are still ongoing. There has been a restart since mid-September.

And aggressive and ambiguous marketing campaigns

But it’s not just these scams that worry the Cybermalveillance expert. Jean-Jacques Latour also castigates all these telephone canvassing related to the CPF, by call or sending SMS, like the one received at the editorial staff ofactu.fr.





It’s very aggressive marketing, bordering on breach of trust and harassment. They are ready to talk anything to make you buy any training, it’s ambiguous, you are asked to order right away.

Despite our attempts to understand at the time of the call received by the editorial staff ofactu.fr which organization it was, we never understood who called us, and for what precise purpose.

To be careful

In such cases, whether it is a scam or unwanted canvassing, Jean-Jacques Latour invites the greatest caution.

Despite the speech made, there is no urgency. Say you’re not interested, don’t give them any personal information, no ID, don’t let them access your account.

The Caisse des Dépôts, for its part, calls for never responding positively to a solicitation related to the CPF and remindsactu.fr that you should “never give out your personal information (social security number or password)”.

She recommends that you go to your CPF account yourself to consult or order training. “Be attentive to attempted scams (repeated solicitations, sponsorships, deceptive job offers)”, underlines the organization on its site.

👉@caissedesdepots will never call to offer offers, hang up

👉do not give out your personal information

👉do not give in to the pressure to register for a #training or use your rights

👉 watch out for enticing advertisements more info 👉https: //t.co/oa9wj2z7Ce – Caisse des Dépôts (@caissedesdepots) October 28, 2021

How to react if you are concerned

In the event of untimely canvassing by SMS, it is also recommended to contact 33 700, the platform for combating voice and SMS spam.

You can also register on Bloctel, the free service to protect against canvassing, even if it has experienced malfunctions since the beginning of October. If you receive this type of call while you are registered for this service, you can report the number to Bloctel via this online space.

And if you have been a victim of fraud at the CPF, you must immediately change your password in your personal space and report it to the Caisse des Dépôts, which will conduct the investigation and may be able, under conditions, to re-credit you. your training euros.

It is also advisable to file a complaint via the Cybermalveillance site. To help you with your procedures, the Info Escroqueries platform of the Ministry of the Interior can be contacted on 0 805 805 817 (free number) from Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

