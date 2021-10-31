Philippe Maneuver, texts, drugs and rock’n’roll

“I skied on mountains of cocaine, brought up torrents of whiskey”: Philippe Maneuver, famous rock critic, tells in a funny and moving book how he turned the page on his addictions.

“I have an addictive personality, it served me with rock, my passion became a profession, and besides when I stopped alcohol, I became addicted to sparkling water”, laughs the journalist met by AFP in a Parisian brasserie (where he ordered a long coffee).

As he tells in “Acid Flashback”, which comes out Thursday (Robert Laffont), the rock scene in the 1980s rhymes with artificial paradises. “I recently saw a survivor of that time who told me + but what was that blizzard of coke that fell on all of Paris +?”.

The life of “Philman”, his nickname, then sticks to the cliché of rock’n’roll circus. Or a last dash of cocaine on leaving the Palace, an emblematic Parisian box, in the early morning, before taking a plane for the interview with a star in London or New York.

Like David Bowie, this “pop chameleon” that he will often meet. And who sometimes went away for a little pick-me-up that was prohibited in the bathroom of the hotel suite where he received the press.

Or like Lemmy, leader of Motörhead. Everything is said in the name of this group: this slang term, “Engine head”, designates the addicts to speed, “always at the block”. Drug that Lemmy combined with whiskey, “a crucifying diet” as Maneuver puts it in his eternal dark glasses-leather jacket outfit.





“Alcohol went so well with rock,” continues the former editor of Rock & Folk, who at one point couldn’t get up in the morning without drinking a beer first.

– Virginie Despentes saves her life –

And when addictions add up, the price is heavy to pay. A passage in the book is devoted to Nikola Acin, a young colleague and musician close to Maneuver, who died in the 2000s. And in an interview, “Philman” also quotes Nicolas Ker, leader of the group Poni Hoax, who recently died. “Two lost soldiers of rock”, laments the former host of the cult TV show “Sex Machine”.

How did he get out of it? The writer Virginie Despentes, with whom he lived for a while, “saved his life”, he admits straight away. “With her, it was + what could we stop today? +”, Laughs the sexagenarian.

The author of “Baise-moi” and “Vernon Subutex” also sniffs when he stabs their contract of trust. One day, barely back, she says “it stinks of coke here!”. He just ran into a dealer, an old acquaintance. The couple will destroy what is left of the bag.

Maneuver has been “clean” for 20 years. But 10 years ago, he discovered a cocaine straw used by his eldest daughter, then in her twenties. “I could have stuck her between four eyes, tell her + you don’t go out anymore + but that would have been bullshit, a bit like Bowie who says to his son + you don’t dress eccentric like that to go to a concert + while he himself invented makeup with a lightning bolt across the face (laughs) “.

Maneuver then “redoubled his attention and tenderness: together we will see the dawn that is rising, we will see films together, take trips”. One day, she tells him that, like him, she has stopped everything.