Phone scam: Be careful, this simple SMS can empty your bank account!

Gone are the days when phones were only meant to converse. Current smartphones are indeed specially designed to make your life easier. In addition to allowing you to check your email, they are also able to facilitate the management of your bank accounts. This is why hackers compete in genius to steal this card from you without you realizing it. The easiest way for them to do this is undoubtedly the SMS that reaches you and says that you have received a new SIM card when you requested it.





Hackers somehow gain access to your personal data by tricking your operators. In this sense, they are able to obtain a SIM card in your name and thus in some ways usurp your identity. This mishap had already happened to a retired couple who noticed that hackers had seized their SIM card. The time to notify the competent authorities, their bank account had been emptied.

Hackers usually use this sim card scam against celebrities. However, nothing prevents them from harming individuals like this couple that we told you about earlier in this article. In order to remedy the problem, all you need to do is request a specific password from your mobile operator in the event that you wish to change your SIM card.