“PlayStation PC” confirms Sony’s ambition for PC

Sony discreetly recorded the name Playstation pc in April of this year through its headquarters based in California. If some will see this as an anecdotal act, there is however a new element coming to support the idea that Sony intends to massively launch the porting of its games on the PC platform.

Playstation PC: an economic necessity for Sony

Earlier in recent weeks we have already mentioned certain movements which seemed to confirm that Sony wanted to expand its audience and “make profitable” its exclusives beyond its Playstation console. Jim RYAN, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed that Playstation will bring a whole roster of games to PC. For Sony, this change in strategy is necessary given the explosion in development costs for new games. By opening up to PCs, the exclusive Sony titles will obviously have a larger audience and therefore greater commercial potential. A calculation that its competitor Microsoft had made very early on …





Hitherto reluctant to leave its console ecosystem, Sony has understood that it should diversify its sources of income. Microsoft now has strong arguments to convince developers and make their lives easier. From Direct X through the arrival of Windows 11, Sony can legitimately worry despite the predominance of its platform in the console market.

The recent acquisition of Nixxes Software, a company known for its work on PC versions of Square Enix titles including Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Hitman and Thief, is yet another signal. This “brick” should help Sony bring its exclusive games to the PC platform.

PC VS Console: the war will not take place

In the near future, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy should arrive on PC shortly after its release on PS5. This is in addition to the leaks speaking in particular of the porting of God of War, Gran Tourismo, etc lth last month …

As we can see, the PC platform is becoming an important issue for the two key players in the world of consoles. Until recently, Sony thought that the Playstation would replace the PC in the gamer.