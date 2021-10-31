Pokémon Diamond and Pearl: the Nintendo Switch Lite collector is available for pre-order

Dialga and Palkia, the two Legendary Pokémon of the 4th generation of Pokémon, are featured on the next Nintendo Switch Lite collector’s edition. Between the release of Pokémon Sparkling Diamond / Pokémon Sparkling Pearl and 25 years of the world’s most profitable license, there is much to celebrate! The Collector’s Console is out on November 5th (it’s in very little time) and pre-orders are already open.

Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga & Palkia at the best price?

We searched all of the internet’s online merchants. The result of our little research is quite surprising: everyone aligns on the same price, which is lower than Nintendo’s recommended price.

Indeed, the manufacturer of the console recommends a price of 229.99 €. However, whether it is Fnac, Cultura, Leclerc, Amazon or Cdiscount, almost all the major brands have the same price: € 199.99. By default, we therefore suggest that you pre-order the next Switch Light Collector on Amazon, since the leader in e-commerce is renowned for the quality of its service.

Nintendo Switch Lite Pokémon collector

Nintendo seems to have chosen the Nintendo Switch model that will be declined again and again with each release of major games: the Switch Lite. You probably remember the pretty turquoise consoles that accompanied Animal Crossing: New Horizons or the gray Switch released at the same time as Pokémon Sword / Shield.





It’s time to get things done again with the next big “console seller” from big N: the remake of the 4th generation of Pokémon. The new Switch Lite collector has a dark design and honors the main Legendary Pokémon of the 2 games: Dialga, a kind of God of time and Palkia, a kind of God of space.

The biggest Pokéfans may have recognized the nod to the Nintendo DS Lite Edition Dialga & Palkia marketed at the same time as the Diamond version and the Pearl version, in 2006. Nintendo is surely betting on the fact that people who broke their piggy bank for the first time times will be ready to do it a second time.

The Nintendo Switch Lite console is specially created for handheld gaming. She dispenses with the functionality allowing her to connect to a television in order to concentrate exclusively for nomadic games. With its light and slim design, the console is ready for the road when you are. The Joy-Con are integrated directly on the console.

The Switch Lite Dialga & Palkia Edition releases just before Pokémon Sparkling Diamond and Sparkling Pearl: the console releases on November 5, and the games will not be available until November 17.

