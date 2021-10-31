Prince Andrew accused of sexual assault: this unexpected request from the Queen’s son

Accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew has made an astonishing official request. The son of Elizabeth II wants justice to reject the complaint of his alleged victim.

Prince Andrew persists and signs. Accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, the son of Elizabeth II has always denied outright. This Friday, October 29, he made an unexpected proposal: he asked the American justice to reject his complaint. According to a court document, the Duke of York “respectfully requests the dismissal of the complaint filed by Virginia Giuffre”, write his lawyers. As a reminder, last August, she lodged a complaint against Prince Andrew, whom she accuses of having raped her three times when she was 17: twice in the properties of Jeffrey Epstein, in New York and in the Virgin Islands and once with Ghislaine Maxwell, a relative of the businessman, in London. According to her, the Duke of York would be one of the “powerful men”, close to Jeffrey Epstein, to whom she would have been “delivery for a sexual purpose”.





Prince Andrew’s attorneys are asking Manhattan court to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit because they say it fails to disclose“a request that may give rise to compensation“. Lawyer for the Duke of York accuses Virginia Giuffre of suing the prince, according to court documents “to get more money” : “Most people wouldn’t even dream of getting the sums of money Madame Giuffre has made over the years”. They then claim that Virginia Giuffre “reportedly received millions of dollars” of an amicable settlement dating from 2017 after having sued Ghislaine Maxwell: “This is a motivation for Giuffre to continue to bring low-level lawsuits against individuals such as Prince Andrew, whose tainted reputation is only the latest collateral damage from the Epstein scandal.”

Prince Andrew “unequivocally denies false allegations”

They also mention another agreement, signed by Virginia Giuffre in 2009 with Jeffrey Epstein, which would prevent her from prosecuting anyone, in connection with his allegations of sexual abuse. Following their request, the Duke of York’s counsel wrote: “Without diminishing the harm suffered as a result of Epstein’s alleged behavior, Prince Andrew has never assaulted or sexually assaulted Giuffre. He unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him “. Prosecuted in the United States, Prince Andrew will not be in the United Kingdom, where he has become a troublesome member of the Crown, which has canceled his official role. On October 11, in fact, the British police announced that they would take no action against the father of Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

