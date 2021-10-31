Prince Andrew calls for rejection of sexual assault complaint against him

The United States accuses Prince Andrew of Great Britain of sexually assaulting a woman while she was underage. The prince on Friday demanded the rejection of the “unfounded” complaint to the American justice system

Prince Andrew of Great Britain on Friday asked American justice to reject Virginia Giuffre’s “baseless” complaint, which accuses her of sexual assault when she was a minor. In one of them, filed in Manhattan, the Duke of York’s lawyer accuses Virginia Giuffre of suing the prince “to get more money” from his allegations against the sulphurous financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019.

Victim at the age of 16

“Most people wouldn’t even dream of getting the sums of money Giuffre has made over the years,” Brettler wrote. “This is a motivation for Giuffre so that she continues to bring less serious lawsuits against individuals such as Prince Andrew, whose tainted reputation is only the latest collateral damage of the Epstein scandal,” he said. added.

Virginia Giuffre, 38, who had previously publicly accused Queen Elizabeth’s second son, filed a lawsuit in August 2021 in federal court in Manhattan. The case is particularly embarrassing for the British royal family because Jeffrey Epstein is associated with it.

In her complaint, Virginia Giuffre accuses Prince Andrew of being “one of the powerful men” to whom she was “handed over for sexual purposes” when she was, she claims, the victim between 2000 and 2002 , from the age of 16, of the vast sex trafficking for which Jeffrey Epstein was charged and imprisoned, before killing himself in a Manhattan prison in the summer of 2019. Prince Andrew, 61, has always denied the accusations.





Accused of having “sexually assaulted” three times

His attorneys have asked the Manhattan court to dismiss the lawsuit because, they say, it does not state “a claim capable of redress.” Alternatively, they ask the court to demand that the complainant “provide a more definitive version of her allegations”. They also asked the court to hold an “oral debate” on these issues. Since the filing of the complaint, the Duke of York had disputed its notification, before finally acknowledging it.

“Virginia Giuffre may well have been sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein, and nothing can excuse, or fully express, the horror and gravity of Epstein’s monstrous behavior against Giuffre, if true” , wrote the lawyers. “However, and without diminishing the harm suffered as a result of Epstein’s alleged behavior, Prince Andrew never assaulted or sexually assaulted Giuffre. He unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him, ”they added.

Prince Andrew is accused of having “sexually assaulted” Virginia Giuffre, then a minor, on three occasions: in London at Ghislaine Maxwell’s and in the properties of the American financier in New York and in the Virgin Islands. Despite his denials, his association with the American businessman had plunged him into turmoil and forced him to retire from public life.