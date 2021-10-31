PS5 games to watch in November 2021

If you have a PS5, the month of November signs with the first year of existence of the machine: congratulations, you are therefore one of the lucky ones who have managed to get one. As such, it will be a shame to do without and here is an anthology of titles to watch closely on the white monolith.

Each year its Call of Duty and 2021 will therefore be under the sign of Call of Duty: Vanguard: this time, back to World War II with an explosive but at the same time meticulous experience, delivered by the studio Sledgehammer Games. The latter even has very specific ambitions for the game since he hopes to make it one of the best single-player campaigns of the saga with strong characters; as for multiplayer, we will be able to rely on the return of Zombie mode, largely modernized for the occasion as well as on the more classic parts but nevertheless complete… air battles being even on the program. Will this new cuvée be delicious?

Jurassic World Evolution 2

After a damn good first opus, Jurassic World Evolution 2 does it again: it is again a question of a management game in which you manage your own dinosaur park … and there is a good chance that the whole is once again Very full. With new environments, new species and even an original story mode allowing us to relive certain parts of the cinematographic saga in a parallel universe, the app could well deliver both a nice dose of fan-service, but also an experience that should appeal to fans of the genre. In any case, we cross our fingers that this is the case.

So yes, we know: Skyrim has been out for quite a while now and it’s been eaten all over the place. However, this Anniversary Edition has the merit of bringing some small novelties: first, there will be PS5 and Xbox Series versions, allowing the diehard few to give in to Skyrim’s aura. In addition, 500 new elements from the Creation Club will be integrated, bringing a host of new content, items, missions, quests, dungeons, activity and more. The ultimate edition of a cult RPG, unless Bethesda prepares yet another secret version for us (and that, no one can be sure otherwise).





Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

The air of nothing, Sherlock Holmes has already known a lot of adaptations in video games: this Chapter One, the first part of a new saga, is therefore developed by Frogwares, the Ukrainian studio behind the friendly The Sinking City. We therefore find our dear private detective in a new British adventure, including large elements of investigations, narration but also action: note that it will be a release of the original story of the famous character. In fact, it can be a pleasant surprise for this month of November, especially between two big, well-muscled triple A’s.

Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated releases not of November, but of the whole of 2021: this is the comeback of an iconic saga that needed to take a little online time … to offer the most successful experience possible. Exclusively multiplayer, the title of DICE offers three main areas, ranging from “classic” multiplayer to the huge “Portal” sandbox through the squad play of Hazard Zone mode. The set promises to be breathtaking, explosive and above all large-scale: Electronic Arts is no joke and intends to offer one of its best FPS ever made. Answer on November 19 to be clear about it.

Farming Simulator 22

Amazing as it is, Farming Simulator is a hugely successful franchise that continues to attract audiences with each new release. For this 2022 version, the most famous farm simulations will once again try to make you immerse in its agricultural atmosphere with new maps, new plantations, new machines, new brands and more: once again, the title can be raked in both solo and multiplayer. We imagine that again, success will be there and maybe you could give in to the temptation!

MXGP 2021

Racing games are and probably will never go out of fashion, and motorcycles have often had pride of place over the decades. With MXGP 2021, the famous Milestone studio signs a new production under the sign of authenticity and motocross: the game is obviously based on the famous MXGP championship (for the year 2021, yes, everything makes sense) with all the circuits, all the riders and all the official motorcycles. As a bonus, we even have a revised Career mode highlighting the choices you will make as you climb in the competition: in short, if you like the discipline, you will need to have plenty to do. Release scheduled for the very end of the month.

Release Date: November 30, 2021

Available on : Pc PS5 Xbox series PS4 ONE

Good game everyone !