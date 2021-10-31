PSG begins to throw in the towel for Sergio Ramos

What follows after this advertisement

Will Sergio Ramos one day wear the Parisian tunic? This is a question that more and more Parisian supporters are starting to ask, since the Spanish defender, undermined by physical glitches, has still not been able to defend the colors of the club in which he arrived last summer. Between fuzzy communication from Paris Saint-Germain and not reassuring information from Spain, there is something to ask questions in any case.





Leonardo recently offered himself a media outlet accusing the press of the neighboring country in particular of wanting to destabilize the Parisians, but for the moment, we are still waiting for Ramos on the meadow … And the latest information published in the daily l ‘Team this Sunday are not really good …

PSG no longer believe in it?

The sports daily indicates that internally, we are less and less optimistic about the 35-year-old Spanish defender. The media does not really say more, but obviously, the decision-makers and the Parisian staff have less and less hope of seeing the former Real Madrid find his best level.

What raise many questions around the one who signed for two years with a salary of just over 10 million euros net per season, and over time, it is Florentino Pérez who seems to be the big winner of this soap opera which had caused so much ink to flow. It is clear that for the moment, the Spanish media were indeed right about the one who only played 5 games in 2021 …