PSG football – Sergio Ramos, this Spanish plot scandalizes Qatar

Sergio Ramos has still not started collective training with Paris Saint-Germain. But like Leonardo, the managers of the club in the capital fear nothing.

The Spanish sports press has had a bad time with the joint departures of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos from PSG and it is unfortunate pleasure to relay the small and great misfortunes of the two stars who have made La Liga happy for very long seasons. And it is an understatement to say that the absence of playing time of the former defender of Real Madrid with Paris almost makes the media of the capital jubilant, the latter being convinced or almost that the one who is considered as one of the most great players in the history of football at his post will do nothing in the jersey of PSG. Each week, and over the Parisian press releases that postpone the resumption of collective training for Sergio Ramos, journalists make “revelations” about the nature of the injury of the 35-year-old. For some, it is even already clear that the one who has won almost everything with Madrid and Spain will not play this season, and that it may well be that on the side of Doha we are already looking for a base.

Sergio Ramos pushes Leonardo to react

Rumors are such that Leonardo came out of his silence on Friday evening, the Brazilian sporting director of Paris SG being rather annoyed to hear the media speak every day about the seriousness, or not, of Sergio Ramos’ injury. “The Spanish press says there is a problem with Sergio Ramos and the French media are playing the game of the Spanish press. They want to say he sucks and help you. But we knew everything, we know where our players are physically, we know. So there it is a little too much “, launched a Leonardo a bit annoyed and who refuses that the case of Sergio Ramos is thus considered so lightly on the outside, while the medical staff of Paris Saint-Germain knows since the start that the Spanish defender has some muscle problems to sort out.





The fact remains that if the leader of PSG is optimistic, the reality is that at the start of the month of November, Parisian supporters are still waiting for the great debut of the Madrid legend, debuts that could take place after the international break. But on the side of Doha, where the situation of Sergio Ramos is carefully monitored, no worries. As RMC explains, Paris Saint-Germain leaders do not fear that the recruitment of the defender, who arrived free from Real Madrid, will turn into a legendary fiasco. Because Ramos must be at ” 100% “To claim a place in the eleven of Mauricio Pochettino, and this is not yet completely the case, but for the moment nothing is pushing the staff of the leader of Ligue 1 to force things. In the meantime, via social networks, the former Merengue defender has uploaded a video of his personal training at Camp des Loges, and we do not have the impression of seeing a finished player, far from it.