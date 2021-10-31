PSG – PSG football: Pochettino goes straight into the wall with his 3-5-2

Winner of their Ligue 1 match against LOSC (2-1) on Friday, Paris Saint-Germain took advantage of a change of pattern to reverse the situation. But for Kevin Diaz, the 3-5-2 (or 3-4-3) used won’t always be as effective.

Specialist in the end of the match, Paris Saint-Germain put it back against Lille. The Parisians, as they had done against RB Leipzig (3-2) in the Champions League, overthrew their opponent after a move to three central defenders. A tactical move hailed by a majority of observers, with the exception of Kevin Diaz. Indeed, the RMC consultant believes that the current leader of Ligue 1 does not have enough players capable of taking depth.





A lack of complementarity

” Of course, the 3-5-2 corresponds to Paris Saint-Germain in the animation of the corridors, with the choice of the men who entered this second part of the match., confirmed Kevin Diaz. But you will see that even in 3-5-2, if you put three players who run very little with the ball … We must not forget that either. It is said that Messi only runs when he has the ball. But it’s not just that. The players around him also need to be on the move to claim the ball. Why do we say that Mbappé is missing? Because Mbappé has the liveliness, even over 15 meters, to manage to make a gigantic difference in terms of appeal and depth. “

” But if you play with Messi, Neymar and Di Maria in a 3-5-2, I can tell you that you can put whoever you want on the sides, you will also have difficulties facing a tight block. Because they no longer have the legs they had five or six years ago, or even more for some, warned the columnist. Entertainment is extremely important for Paris Saint-Germain, but the choice of players … Are Messi, Neymar and Di Maria, in particular, complementary when the three are on the field? I’m not sure, but we’ll see. An analysis which confirms the essential role of Kylian Mbappé.