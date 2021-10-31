More

    PSG, Real Madrid – Mercato: an unexpected giant took pole for Pogba, Paris offside!

    Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: top 10 best scorers in history

    The Paul Pogba file (28 years old) has not finished talking about him. At the end of his contract with Manchester United in June 2022, the midfielder of the Blues should not extend his lease with the Red Devils according to information from Rudy Galetti.

    The Italian journalist, a transfer specialist, even put forward the name of the club which would now be in pole position to recruit Pogba next year: Juventus Turin, where the Pickaxe has already played between 2012 and 2016!

    “Paul Pogba will not extend and leave Manchester United in 2022,” he assured last night on Twitter. Juve are Plan A but they have to sell Ramey plus McKennie and / or Rabiot to offer a € 12m signing bonus to the French midfielder. Real Madrid are the replacement while PSG are not an option. “

    to summarize

    Coveted by the biggest European clubs in the transfer window, Paul Pogba (28) should not extend to Manchester United or even sign for PSG or Real Madrid! A cador would have taken the reins: Juventus Turin, where he played between 2012 and 2016.

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

