Puel and the Greens were indeed entitled to a supporters’ welcoming committee!

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Laurent Hess’s edit on Mathieu Debuchy

Before the match in Metz, ASSE had broadcast a feeling of fear for its players. According to RMC Sport, the Loire club feared for the safety of the supporters on the return of Lorraine in the event of a bad result.

Defeat, there was none since Claude Puel’s men managed to take a point thanks to an anthology lob from Wahbi Khazri (1-1). On the other hand, the supporters of ASSE were indeed present at the airport to reserve a welcoming committee for them.

“Apparently, the supporters’ reception committee at the airport for the Saint Etienne players and their coach, Claude Puel. We would demand the resignation of the local Guardiola, ”quipped France Football journalist Nabil Djellit on Twitter last night. A way to put a little pressure on before the reception of Clermont next Sunday (3 p.m.)?

