More

    Puel and the Greens were indeed entitled to a supporters’ welcoming committee!

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Laurent Hess’s edit on Mathieu Debuchy

    Before the match in Metz, ASSE had broadcast a feeling of fear for its players. According to RMC Sport, the Loire club feared for the safety of the supporters on the return of Lorraine in the event of a bad result.

    Defeat, there was none since Claude Puel’s men managed to take a point thanks to an anthology lob from Wahbi Khazri (1-1). On the other hand, the supporters of ASSE were indeed present at the airport to reserve a welcoming committee for them.

    “Apparently, the supporters’ reception committee at the airport for the Saint Etienne players and their coach, Claude Puel. We would demand the resignation of the local Guardiola, ”quipped France Football journalist Nabil Djellit on Twitter last night. A way to put a little pressure on before the reception of Clermont next Sunday (3 p.m.)?

      


    to summarize

    After the point brought back from Metz on Saturday during the 12th day of Ligue 1 (1-1), the players of ASSE and Claude Puel were firmly awaited by the supporters of Saint-Etienne at the airport. What to put the pressure for the future?

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleSeven Malian soldiers killed in two attacks
    Next articleWe could soon talk to whales thanks to artificial intelligence, researchers say

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC