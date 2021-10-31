Quinté + on Sunday, October 31 at Saint-Cloud: the forecasts

Find Dominique Cordier’s predictions for the quinté on Sunday October 31 at Saint-Cloud, the Prix de l’Élevage. Departure at 3.15 p.m.. 16 starters. Handicap. 2500 meters. Mares 3 years old and over.

Aptitude for heavy ground, distance and layout are the parameters to take into account to make the paper of this difficult quinté, where we place our confidence in a filly who has totally sunk in a recent quinté at Clairefontaine, while she was doing one of the big favorites.

Galima, it is its name, indeed finished there last, in the distance, on October 18, for its fourth public release. It started that day on the right hand, which is an embryonic explanation. Anyway, she has the quality to win here and her trainer sees her fully rehabilitated. U.S. too.

Watch out for our last minute, the 10 Bangalore, trained by André Fabre (like the 16 Magic Hour), whose only victory was recorded last year on this track and on a wet track. This is our last minute.





There is no lack of outsiders in this highly coveted handicap. The 11 High Lady is one, like the 15 Arazy, a great swimmer too.

The predictions:

14. Galima

10. Bangalore

11. High Lady

16. Magic Hour

15. Arazy

6. Afterglow

1. Home Sweet Home

The last minute :

10. Bangalore

Results for Friday 29th October at Vincennes

The favorite of RTL is not there (sixth), nor the last minute (ninth and last of the classified horses).

The editorial staff recommends you