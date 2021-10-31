Quinté PMU – Prediction of the GRAND PRIX DE LA VILLE DE LAVAL Nov. 1, 2021

Quinté + Monday in Laval with a European level A trot race, over 2,850 meters, for 5 to 10 years inclusive, not having won € 575,000. Retreat of 25 meters to 244,000. The very regular DUEL OF GERS (our photo) looks like a good base.

13 DUEL OF GERS : This specialist in grass tracks, also efficient on sand tracks, is a metronome regular. He has just proven his form by winning at Feurs on October 15 in a B race. For his return to Laval, where he has a victory and a third place in two attempts, this son of Quaker Jet should still achieve a good performance .

11 CALINA : After a second place in Sweden this summer, she failed in her last two outings, in France. This time, she will be barefooted, which improves her a lot. Judged on her best value, this excellent finisher also deserves a lot of credit.

15 RIB CASH : This 9-year-old gelding has a great victory in a race on September 29 at Tououse. Throughout this year, he distinguished himself in great events at various provincial racetracks. Confirmed on the Laval track, this very good finisher has his say for a place on the podium.

6 AL CAPONE STECCA : This 5 year old male from the Fabrice Souloy is from Italy. He remains on three very correct outings in Groups III at Vincennes. When setting off at the near post, on a flat track which should perfectly suit him, it is advisable to be very wary of it.

1 EL SANTO HAUFOR : Second in a C race on October 1 in Laval, this 7-year-old gelding from theStable Christian Bigeon has proven to be back in shape. In view of its potential and its best performances, it deserves credit in this event.

9 DEXTER CHATHO : This other horse from theStable Christian Bigeon has the disadvantage of having to return 25 meters. But its quality is beyond doubt. At the end of a good race, he has the means to take a good place.

4 EL GRECO BELLO : Fourth in a D race on October 20 in Sables-d’Olonne, this quality 7-year-old gelding can take advantage of its shape to grab a small place.

5 DREAM TO GIS : Second in a D race on September 27 at Rouen-Mauquenchy and clear winner of a C race on October 17 at Graignes, this 8-year-old gelding can compete in this event with ambitions for a good allowance.

In case of non-runner : 7 SAY THAT AGAIN





Nicolas Labourasse’s selection

BASED 13 DUEL OF GERS 11 CALINA REGULAR CHANCES 15 RIB CASH 6 AL CAPONE STECCA 1 EL SANTO HAUFOR OUTSIDERS 9 DEXTER CHATHO 4 EL GRECO BELLO 5 DREAM TO GIS

