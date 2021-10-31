Racing 92 takes over Stade Toulousain

The six-time champion of France got rid of the Toulouse leader, deprived of his internationals.

Racing 92, fourth in the standings, overturned, Sunday, October 31, the Toulouse Stadium (27-18) on behalf of the 9th day of Top 14. The Ile-de-France residents thus go back to third place.

After a big second half, the Ciel et Blancs defended Toulouse and secured a comfortable lead. Boris Palu scored two tries (18th, 54th) transformed by Antoine Gibert. Nolann Le Garrec also scored a try (48th), served by Cat at the back of the line-up on a key on the opposing 22 meters. Stade Toulousain suffered its second defeat of the season and left the Top 14 lead in Bordeaux.





The Toulousains had to compose without their internationals, left in preparation for Marcoussis for the autumn tour. Merciless last weekend against Castres (41-0 victory), Toulouse, suffered the absence of Antoine Dupont, new captain of the Blues and Ntamack but also had to do without Chocobares, Elstadt, Fouyssac or Meafou, all injured.