Rain in Greenland, record heat in Europe … The extent of the climate crisis revealed in a report by the World Meteorological Organization

Fatal floods in Germany, Belgium and China, devastating fires in Siberia, Turkey or California, delirious heatwaves in Canada as in southern Europe … The year 2021 was rich in extreme events. This observation is confirmed by the publication, Sunday, October 31, of the latest report on the state of the climate of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

This summary report, produced from data collected by international scientific organizations, is made public as the COP26 opens in Glasgow (Scotland). For two weeks, heads of state and negotiators must agree on the way forward to keep the rise in temperatures below 2 ° C compared to the pre-industrial era, a level beyond which the consequences would be. “catastrophic”. Here’s what to remember.

The last seven years are the hottest on record

The year is not yet over, but the data peeled by WMO experts are clear: 2021 will be sixth or seventh in the ranking of the hottest years on record. According to the organization, which emanates from the United Nations, the last seven years are in fact all in this classification.

At the start of the year, the planet nevertheless benefited from the refreshing effect of the La Niña marine current, observed in the South Pacific, but whose repercussions (like its accomplice El Niño and its warming power) are felt on average temperatures around the world. According to the WMO, the global average temperature was between 0.18 ° C and 0.26 ° C warmer than 2011, the last year marked by “La Niña”.

Compared to the pre-industrial level, 2021 is at +1.09 ° C, continues the OMM. As a reminder, the Paris agreement aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in order to keep the rise in temperatures below 2 ° C, preferably at + 1.5 ° C by 2100. .

The heat record has been broken in Europe

Several countries and regions of the world have broken heat records this year. By reaching 48.8 ° C, a weather station in Sicily on August 11 won the forecast record for heat in Europe.

The annual rise in sea level has doubled

This year has also been exceptionally hot for the oceans, explains the WMO report, recalling that this increase in marine temperatures is causing an expansion of the oceans, to which is added the water supply from the melting ice which makes climb the sea level. Quickly. While this level had increased by 2.1 mm per year between 1993 and 2002, the increase has since doubled, notes the organization: the sea level has thus increased by 4.4 mm per year between 2013 and 2021 , “mostly due to the accelerated loss of ice mass from glaciers and the ice cap.”





It rained for the first time at the top of Greenland

In August 2021, exceptionally hot and humid conditions hit Greenland, the report further points out. Summit Station, the highest point on the Ice Island, at 3,216m above sea level, experienced positive temperatures for nine hours on August 14. Result: it rained. A phenomenon that had never been recorded in this station.

Summit Station experienced melt conditions for the third time in the past nine years. According to the WMO, studies of ice cores show that this did not happen in the 20th century.

Episodes of drought and intense rainfall around the world

In its report, the WMO reports particularly intense rainy episodes in 2021: during the episode that hit Hunan province in China between July 17 and 21, the city of Zhengzhou received 201.9 mm of rain in one hour, breaking the Chinese record. A total of 720 mm of rain was poured over the duration of the episode, more than the annual rainfall average in the region. Western Europe, northern South America and parts of East Africa also experienced flooding.

Conversely, drought hit subtropical South America, causing significant crop losses, especially coffee, in southern Brazil. The drought also affected the southwest of the United States as well as the island of Madagascar, in the Indian Ocean, causing a serious humanitarian crisis.

Yes it’s global warming

Weather and climate are two separate things. However, global warming increases the likelihood of extreme weather events. Thus, studies called d‘”quick attribution” established the link between the heat wave that caused southwestern Canada to flare up and the northwestern United States in late June and early July. Such a phenomenon “is still rare or very rare in today’s climate, but would have been virtually impossible without global warming”, summarizes the OMM.

Likewise, the floods observed in Western Europe in July “were made more likely by global warming”. These conclusions echo those of the International Panel of Experts on the Climate (IPCC), expressed in the first part of its sixth report, published in August.