Raphaëlle Ricci explains her 20-year absence from Star Academy

On Instagram, Raphaëlle Ricci explained why she had chosen not to participate in the three anniversary bonuses shot for the twenty years of the star Academy. And the reason is quite simple.
While many former students and professors of the star Academy met on TF1 to celebrate twenty years of tele-hooking, a prominent figure in the program was missing. Raphaëlle Ricci, alias Raphie, who officiated as a scenic expression teacher, had chosen to spend “his turn”, like another famous “academician“, Olivia Ruiz. The absence of the one whose debriefs marked an entire generation saddened viewers. In a book, this emblematic figure of the program had explained the extent that the show had taken in his life.”To people, as I tell my students today, I was a very, very mean teacher“she confided. “Over the years, this show had grown so big, in the media, that it was super complicated to manage. I had dog poop in my mailbox, people were coming in front of my house…“, she said. Alice Dona, her mother, had also made some revelations about it in an interview.”She was very hard marked by that, by the reaction of people and by the image that we could give of her. Psychologically, it was very, very hard to live “, she noted.
Raphaëlle Ricci’s focus on Instagram
Visibly a little annoyed by the many thoughts and other hypotheses about her absence, Raphaëlle Ricci spoke on her Instagram account to justify herself. “Just by the way, but then very quickly because I have already expressed myself on the subject … and especially before some people say anything for me. If I did not wish to go to the next premiums of 20 years of star Academy, it’s not because I’m bitter, it’s not because I spit in the soup, it’s not because I’m denying 6 years of my life and it’s not because I am angry with anyone … well no, none of that and nothing crisp to give as a reason, I just turned the page!… “, she argues. “I think it’s quite clear and easy to understand”, she concludes before wishing the viewers excellent bonuses. A message answered by some former candidates. “You are in our heart and our memories “, told him Patrice Maktav. Sentiment shared by Lukas Delcourt, former student of season 3. “I thought about you a lot a lot while recording My Love Phoebe. The main thing is not the presence but the place and the esteem that we keep in our heart “, he said in comment. A message well understood also by the faithful of the program, who simply regretted sometimes that their former favorite teacher was not present for these celebrations.
Sofiane denounces the behavior of some candidates during the bonus
Sofiane Tadjine denounced, for his part, the behavior of some former candidates of the program in a series of stories published on his Instagram account. “It speaks Mandarin when it comes to Star Ac ‘and then because there is a crumb to tegra (scratch, note), it makes content, it plays the card of fraternity while it is (calculate ) not for 20 years “, he wrote. Before noticing: “I have always struggled with crocodile tears sorry “.